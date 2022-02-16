Citizens Business Bank Maintains Record of Top-Level Forbes Ranking

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. CVBF, the holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that the Bank again earned a top-level rating from Forbes on the list of best banks in the nation. In Forbes America's Best Banks 2022, CVB Financial Corp. ranked fourth out of the largest 100 publicly traded banks in asset size nationwide. This recognition marks the sixth time since 2016 that the Bank has placed in a top four position on the Forbes' annual rankings.
"We are honored to attain such a prominent ranking on the Forbes "Best Banks" list," commented David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank. "Our Bank displayed top-level performance metrics again this past year, including achieving the highest annual earnings in our history. Our consistently strong financial performance can be attributed to the dedication and talent of our associates and the long-standing relationships that we have developed with our customers."
As one of the top performing financial services companies in the nation, CVBF and the Bank regularly receive industry accolades for their financial strength and community outreach efforts. In 2021, the Bank maintained its Five-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, its designation as a "Super Premier" Performing Bank by The Findley Reports and CVBF's BBB+ rating from Fitch Ratings. The Bank previously received top honors from Forbes as the overall number one "Best Bank in America" for three of the past six years, namely, in 2021, 2020 and 2016.
In establishing its rankings, Forbes reviews and compares ten metrics related to credit quality, growth, and profitability for all 100 of the largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts in asset size in the nation.
Corporate Overview
CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF") is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $16 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and Central California.
Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CVBF". For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the "Investors" tab.
Contact: David A. Brager
President and CEO
(909) 980-4030
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.