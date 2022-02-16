Citizens Business Bank Maintains Record of Top-Level Forbes Ranking

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. CVBF, the holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that the Bank again earned a top-level rating from Forbes on the list of best banks in the nation. In Forbes America's Best Banks 2022, CVB Financial Corp. ranked fourth out of the largest 100 publicly traded banks in asset size nationwide. This recognition marks the sixth time since 2016 that the Bank has placed in a top four position on the Forbes' annual rankings.



"We are honored to attain such a prominent ranking on the Forbes "Best Banks" list," commented David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank. "Our Bank displayed top-level performance metrics again this past year, including achieving the highest annual earnings in our history. Our consistently strong financial performance can be attributed to the dedication and talent of our associates and the long-standing relationships that we have developed with our customers."

As one of the top performing financial services companies in the nation, CVBF and the Bank regularly receive industry accolades for their financial strength and community outreach efforts. In 2021, the Bank maintained its Five-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, its designation as a "Super Premier" Performing Bank by The Findley Reports and CVBF's BBB+ rating from Fitch Ratings. The Bank previously received top honors from Forbes as the overall number one "Best Bank in America" for three of the past six years, namely, in 2021, 2020 and 2016.

In establishing its rankings, Forbes reviews and compares ten metrics related to credit quality, growth, and profitability for all 100 of the largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts in asset size in the nation.

