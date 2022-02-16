Matterport Announces Record Full Year 2021 Financial Results and More Than 500,000 Subscribers

Breakthrough product launches including Smartphone Capture and Axis to democratize space capture and drive adoption

Total subscribers increased 98% to 503,000 from year-ago period



Fiscal year 2021 subscription revenue rose 47% year-over-year

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) grew to $66 million

Q4 GAAP loss per share of $0.66, Non-GAAP loss per share of $0.10

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. MTTR, the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"2021 was a pivotal year for Matterport, delivering strong growth as we closed our merger with Gores Holdings VI, Inc. and became a public company on The Nasdaq, gaining industry visibility and balance sheet strength to execute our ambitious growth plans," said RJ Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Matterport. "Our business model is well-proven and scaling as momentum increased across our key operating metrics. In 2021, we doubled our subscriber base, increased Spaces Under Management by 54%, and subscription revenue grew 47%, and total revenue was up 29% for the full year. Most importantly, we strengthened the management team with new world-class executives across the globe. Relentless innovation is the norm at Matterport, and with new products like Matterport Axis and Matterport for Android, we are racing to bring precision 3D capture and digital twins to everyone in the built world. Looking forward, the physical world is going digital. Every industry on every continent is embracing digitization, and I am more confident than ever about the company's outlook for 2022 and the decade ahead."

"In the fourth quarter we continued to make strong progress on the path of building our recurring subscription revenue business, which represented 61% of total revenue," said JD Fay, Chief Financial Officer of Matterport. "We also strengthened our balance sheet and reduced the complexity in our capital structure by announcing the redemption of our public warrants, which resulted in another $104 million of cash proceeds from the exercise of warrants prior to redemption. Proceeds from the warrant exercises, along with the $640 million in gross proceeds raised in the third quarter, together provide us tremendous flexibility in allocating capital to accelerate our growth in 2022 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Highlights

Matterport reported the following unaudited financial results:

Total revenue was $27.1 million, up 15% compared to fourth quarter of 2020

Subscription revenue was $16.5 million, up 32% compared to fourth quarter of 2020

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $66.1 million

Total subscribers increased to 503,000, up 98% compared to fourth quarter of 2020

Spaces Under Management (SUM) grew to 6.7 million, up 54% compared to fourth quarter of 2020

Recent Business Highlights

Introduced Matterport Axis™, a new hands-free motor mount for precision 3D capture for smartphones

Announced Matterport for Mobile, making 3D capture freely available to more than a billion Android mobile devices

Announced industry partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Autodesk Announced the availability of the Matterport platform in AWS Marketplace so that AWS customers will be able to access Matterport's digital twin technology with AWS add-ons that increase the value of digitization Announced a new plugin for Autodesk Revit customers, allowing them to upload the Matterport Scan-to-BIM file into Revit and start creating and managing information on a construction or design project across its different stages

Introduced Matterport Scan-to-BIM file, a new add-on service that dramatically decreases the time and costs of Building Information Modeling (BIM) for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industry

Announced the acquisition of Enview, Inc., a pioneer in the scalable, artificial intelligence (AI) for 3D spatial data, which was completed in January 2022

Continued expansion of Capture Services™ On-Demand to seven countries and 152 cities

Announced the redemption of our public warrants, resulting in approximately $104 million in cash proceeds from the warrants prior to redemption, which is additive to the $640 million of gross proceeds raised in the closing of the merger in July 2021

Won two Comparably Awards, including Best Company Culture and Best Company for Women

Strengthened executive team through the addition of the following: Tom Klein, Chief Marketing Officer Deepti Illa, Vice President, Global Integrated Marketing Florence Shaffer, Vice President, Strategy & Operations, Chief of Staff to CEO Ben Corser, Managing Director, Asia Pacific Rob Hines, Managing Director, Americas Peter Presunka, Chief Accounting Officer Amy Hsueh, Vice President of Corporate Development



Full Year and First Quarter 2022 Outlook

Matterport is providing the following guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2022 and the first quarter.

The company's progress in 2021 has set the stage for even broader adoption of Matterport across the global real estate asset class. With the recent releases of Matterport for Android and Matterport Axis, the company has democratized digital capture of any physical space using just a smartphone and a free subscription. Additionally, in 2021 the company significantly strengthened its balance sheet and staff to create a powerful foundation for future growth. Combining its ongoing development efforts with the technology and talent from the acquisition of Enview, in 2022 and beyond, Matterport looks forward to even greater property digitization, as well as beginning to deliver data and insights across millions of digitized spaces to the even larger datafication market for real estate.

Accordingly, the company expects continued growth in 2022, with total revenue between $125 and $135 million. Recurring subscription revenue is expected to be between $80 and $82 million, translating to 31% to 34% year-over-year growth.

For the first quarter, the company expects total revenue to be between $25.5 and $27.5 million. Recurring subscription revenue is expected to be between $17.1 and $17.4 million, translating to 24% to 26% year-over-year growth.

Q1 2022

Guidance 2022

Guidance Revenue (in millions) $25.5 — $27.5 $125 — $135 Subscription revenue (in millions) $17.1 — $17.4 $80 — $82 Year-over-year subscription revenue growth 24% - 26% 31% - 34% Non-GAAP loss per share ($0.13) - ($0.15) ($0.47) - ($0.52) Estimated fully diluted shares outstanding (in millions) 277 288

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Matterport has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below.

Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share, Basic and Diluted. Matterport defines non-GAAP net loss as net loss, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, fair value change of warrants liabilities, fair value change of earn-out liabilities, transaction costs associated with the acquisition announced in the fourth quarter in 2021, and transaction costs associated with the recently completed merger, in order to provide investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of Matterport's recurring core business operations. In order to calculate non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, Matterport uses a non-GAAP weighted-average share count. Matterport defines non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, as GAAP weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, adjusted to reflect the shares of Matterport's Class A common stock exchanged for the previously issued and outstanding shares of redeemable convertible preferred stock and common stock warrants of Matterport, Inc, (now known as Matterport Operating, LLC) in connection with the recently completed merger, that are outstanding as of the end of the period as if they were outstanding as of the beginning of the period for comparability, and the potentially dilutive effect of the company's employee equity incentive plan awards.

MATTERPORT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription $ 16,517 $ 12,526 $ 61,275 $ 41,558 License 284 500 4,761 3,500 Services 3,732 2,204 12,592 7,702 Product 6,554 8,357 32,546 33,124 Total revenue 27,087 23,587 111,174 85,884 Costs of revenue: Subscription 4,211 3,146 14,754 11,445 License — — — 69 Services 3,261 1,861 10,046 6,131 Product 8,367 5,102 26,403 20,300 Total costs of revenue 15,839 10,109 51,203 37,945 Gross profit 11,248 13,478 59,971 47,939 Operating expenses: Research and development 27,780 4,707 55,379 17,710 Selling, general, and administrative 78,748 11,576 152,360 41,791 Total operating expenses 106,528 16,283 207,739 59,501 Loss from operations (95,280 ) (2,805 ) (147,768 ) (11,562 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,239 3 1,811 19 Interest expense — (304 ) (676 ) (1,501 ) Transaction costs — — (565 ) — Change in fair value of warrants liabilities (24,194 ) — (48,370 ) — Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability (41,976 ) — (140,454 ) — Other expense, net (1,069 ) 3 (2,255 ) (900 ) Total expense (66,000 ) (298 ) (190,509 ) (2,382 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (161,280 ) (3,103 ) (338,277 ) (13,944 ) Provision for income taxes (290 ) 26 (217 ) 77 Net loss $ (160,990 ) $ (3,129 ) $ (338,060 ) $ (14,021 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.66 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (2.58 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation, basic and diluted 244,678 34,352 131,278 32,841







MATTERPORT INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,519 $ 51,850 Restricted cash 468 400 Short-term investments 264,931 — Accounts receivable, net 10,879 3,924 Inventories 5,593 3,646 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,313 2,453 Total current assets 437,703 62,273 Property and equipment, net 14,118 8,210 Long-term investments 263,659 — Other assets 3,696 1,369 Total assets $ 719,176 $ 71,852 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,227 $ 3,434 Current portion of long-term debt — 8,215 Deferred revenue 11,074 4,606 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,026 6,995 Total current liabilities 33,327 23,250 Warrants liability 38,974 — Contingent earn-out liability 377,576 — Long-term debt — 4,502 Deferred revenue, non-current 874 297 Other long-term liabilities 262 335 Total liabilities 451,013 28,384 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock — 164,168 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock 25 4 Additional paid-in capital 737,735 9,159 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,539 ) 135 Accumulated deficit (468,058 ) (129,998 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 268,163 (120,700 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 719,176 $ 71,852





MATTERPORT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Loss $ (338,060 ) $ (14,021 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,824 4,778 Amortization of debt discount 135 223 Amortization of investment premiums, net of accretion of discounts 1,370 — Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 100,605 2,505 Change in fair value of warrants liabilities 48,370 — Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability 140,454 — Transaction costs 565 — Deferred income taxes (385 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt and convertible notes 210 955 Allowance for doubtful accounts 222 846 Other (102 ) (4 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,170 ) (3,264 ) Inventories (1,946 ) (1,731 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,751 ) (1,109 ) Accounts payable 8,812 616 Deferred revenue 7,602 2,524 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,437 4,085 Net cash used in operating activities (38,808 ) (3,597 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (810 ) (30 ) Capitalized software and development costs (7,200 ) (4,854 ) Purchase of investments (532,561 ) — Investment in privately held companies (250 ) — Investment in convertible notes (1,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (541,821 ) (4,884 ) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from reverse recapitalization and PIPE financing, net 612,854 — Payment of transaction costs related to reverse recapitalization (10,013 ) — Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net — 43,689 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,068 1,538 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 76,607 — Proceeds from debt, net — 6,221 Proceeds from convertible notes, net of issuance costs — 8,457 Repayment of debt (13,067 ) (8,049 ) Settlement of vested stock options — (956 ) Repurchase of common stock — (438 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 668,449 50,462 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 87,820 41,981 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (83 ) 117 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 52,250 10,152 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 139,987 $ 52,250





MATTERPORT, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net loss $ (160,990 ) $ (3,129 ) $ (338,060 ) $ (14,021 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1) 68,847 711 100,844 2,505 Acquisition-related costs (2) 887 — 887 — Change in fair value of warrants liabilities (3) 24,194 — 48,370 — Transaction costs (4) — — 565 — Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability (5) 41,976 — 140,454 — Non-GAAP loss $ (25,086 ) $ (2,418 ) $ (46,940 ) $ (11,516 ) GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and

diluted $ (0.66 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (2.58 ) $ (0.43 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and

diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.07 ) GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and

diluted 244,678 34,352 131,278 32,841 Adjustment for common stock issued in connection with the merger (6) — 127,499 70,561 127,499 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share,

basic and diluted 244,678 161,851 201,839 160,340

(1) Consists primarily of non-cash share-based compensation related to the company's stock incentive plans and earn-out arrangement.

(2) Consists of the transaction costs of the acquisition announced in the fourth quarter of 2021.

(3) Consists of the loss related non-cash fair value measurement change for public and private warrants.

(4) Consists of the transaction costs associated with warrant instrument issuance.

(5) Represents the non-cash fair-value measurement change related to our earn-out liability.

(6) Consists of non-GAAP adjustment of unweighted average common stock issued and converted from Matterport, Inc.'s (now known as Matterport Operating, LLC) previously issued and outstanding shares of convertible preferred stock and common stock warrants prior to the completion of the merger.