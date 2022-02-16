Emissions Study Reveals Attractive Properties of TAAT™ and Beyond Tobacco™ Compared to Popular Tobacco Cigarettes

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. TAAT TOBAF 2TP (the "Company" or "TAAT™") is pleased to announce that its Chief Science Officer Dr. Cindy Orser has conducted an emissions study of all three TAAT™ varieties (Original, Smooth, and Menthol) in comparison to the top two brands of tobacco cigarettes in the United States, revealing several attributes of TAAT™ products that are advantageous. Instead of tobacco, TAAT™ is made with a proprietary base material known as Beyond Tobacco™, which contains no tobacco or nicotine and undergoes a patent-pending refinement process to create a substantially similar user experience to that of smoking tobacco. In September 2021, the Company announced that several European wholesalers acclaimed its advanced formulation of Beyond Tobacco™ using reconstituted biomass as it offered a number of experiential advantages compared to the previous formulation (e.g., more realistic taste and smell, similar "puff count" to a tobacco cigarette) as well as a scale up in production to reliably meet demand. The advanced formulation using reconstituted material was assessed for the presence of key chemical constituents found in tobacco products including nitrosamines, tar, and ammonia. TAAT™ products were either found to have none of these chemical constituents or considerably less in the emission studies of mainstream smoke.



In its November 10, 2020 press release , TAAT™ announced that Dr. Orser joined the Company's advisory board to lead scientific, regulatory, and product development initiatives. With over 20 patents, a tenured professor position at the University of Idaho, and experience in areas such as biodefense, diagnostics, and agriculture, Dr. Orser's unique scope of experience has been instrumental to the ongoing development of TAAT™ and Beyond Tobacco™ as the Company continues to launch its products in new global markets in 2022. Dr. Orser was officially named the Company's Chief Science Officer in August 2021. The Company has published a series of short video clips featuring Dr. Orser explaining various aspects of the TAAT™ product from a scientific perspective, which can be accessed through the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/TryTAAT/search?query=orser

A summary overview of select findings from Dr. Orser's study of TAAT™ compared to popular tobacco cigarettes is provided below.

Attribute Description Findings in TAAT™ Study Compared to Tobacco Cigarettes Nitrosamines Highly carcinogenic, formed on unburned tobacco leaves during processing (i.e., curing, fermentation, aging). TAAT™ products contain no detectable nitrosamines. Alkaloids Nicotine is the main alkaloid present in unburned tobacco and tobacco smoke, with additional alkaloids to include nornicotine, anabasine, anatabine, and myosmine. TAAT™ products do not contain any of the alkaloids found in tobacco. Total Particulate Matter ("TPM") Measure of particles (e.g., nicotine from combusted tobacco) found in liquid aerosol droplets from tobacco smoke on a glass-fiber filter. Smoke from TAAT™ products contains 25% less TPM than mainstream smoke of popular tobacco cigarettes. Tar Determined by subtracting nicotine and water content from TPM in smoke. TAAT™ products have a 15% lower tar level compared to popular tobacco cigarettes. Ammonia Commonly added to tobacco during processing, believed to make nicotine more absorbable. TAAT™ products do not contain any added ammonia, and as a result its emissions contain 50% less ammonia than popular tobacco cigarettes. Aromatic Amines Aromatic amines such as aminonaphthalenes are produced during the combustion of tobacco. TAAT™ products contain less than 10% of the levels of aromatic amines found in popular tobacco cigarettes.



TAAT™ Chief Science Officer Dr. Cindy Orser commented, "Part of the value proposition behind TAAT™ and its Beyond Tobacco™ base material is that consumers who currently smoke can choose to leave nicotine behind, while still keeping the smoking experience. Based on feedback from consumers, wholesalers, and strategic partners in which curiosity has been expressed about certain aspects of TAAT™ and its emissions profile, we conducted this study to provide quantitative answers on emissions. Although it is not common for consumers to wonder about such things as ammonia and nitrosamines, it is helpful to understand that lower levels or a complete absence of these chemical constituents fortify the advantages TAAT™ has as an alternative to tobacco cigarettes that eliminates more than just nicotine from the equation."

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella added, "In the tobacco industry it is not common to release findings from emissions studies, and I believe this is because if consumers who smoke knew just what things they were inhaling on a regular basis they would become far less inclined to continue doing so. One of the most common questions we've gotten from consumers and distributors internationally is whether TAAT™ contains the same amount of harmful or potentially harmful attributes as cigarettes with tobacco. Although we have been emphatic about how TAAT™ has no tobacco or nicotine, it is clear that today's savvy consumers want to know about more than that. Under Dr. Orser's leadership we compared TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol against the top two American cigarette brands, which allowed us to better understand how the emissions of TAAT™ products stand out, which we believe makes TAAT™ an even better alternative. We are therefore quite pleased to publish these outcomes, so that the world can see how TAAT™ stands out in so many meaningful ways. TAAT™ is already known by its tagline ‘Beyond Nicotine™', but now we can say we're ‘Beyond Nitrosamines', ‘Beyond Ammonia', and above all else… ‘Beyond Tobacco™'."

The Company also announces that Tim Corkum has left his position as Chief Revenue Officer for TAAT™. Mr. Corkum served in a vital role in the early stages of the Company as the TAAT™ brand was launched in the United States. As the Company has grown and moved into new markets, its sales operations have been consolidated in the United States where TAAT™ is primarily sold. TAAT™ provides its best wishes to Mr. Corkum, and values his counsel and friendship.

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

