H&R Block to Host Analyst Event on Spruce, the Company's New Mobile Banking Platform

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block HRB announced today that the company will host a virtual analyst event highlighting the new mobile banking platform, SpruceSM, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. EST. The event will be webcast live at www.hrblock.com/spruceanalystevent/, which can be found on the company's events page on its investor relations website. Speakers will include Jeff Jones, president and chief executive officer, Les Whiting, chief financial services officer, and John Thompson, vice president of financial services. After the presentation there will be a live Q&A session.



Spruce is designed to help people be good with money, with a focus on transparency, accessibility, and support. It expands H&R Block's ability to help people beyond taxes, and become a trusted financial partner year-round. To learn more about Spruce, please visit sprucemoney.com.

The webcast will be available for replay beginning on March 10, 2022 and continuing for 90 days on the company's investor relations website at www.hrblock.com/spruceanalystevent/.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. HRB provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small-business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For Further Information: Investor Relations: Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com Media Relations: Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com

Spruce is a financial technology platform built by H&R Block, which is not a bank. SpruceSM Spending and Savings Accounts are established at, and the Spruce debit card is issued by, MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard® and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.