WalkMe Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. WKME, a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

"We completed 2021 with great momentum by accelerating our subscription revenue landing some great new logos and expanding within some of the largest organizations in the world. Digital adoption is being seen as a must have for CIOs and we are seeing the results with deeper strategic conversations and longer contract terms," said Dan Adika, CEO of WalkMe. "We plan to continue to invest in 2022 to further our leadership position and deliver value to our customers. We expect to accelerate our revenue growth in 2022 driven by our strong technology position, acceleration of the DAP category, and our strong ecosystem – including our large enterprise, DAP customers, and partner channels."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue. Total revenue was $53.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 37% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $48.6 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year.

Total revenue was $53.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 37% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $48.6 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year. Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)* : as of December 31, 2021 grew 34% year-over-year to $219.6 million.

: as of December 31, 2021 grew 34% year-over-year to $219.6 million. Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO)* : was $316.2 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 54% year-over-year.

: was $316.2 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 54% year-over-year. GAAP Operating Loss : was $29.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or 55% of total revenue, compared to $15.5 million, or 40% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

: was $29.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or 55% of total revenue, compared to $15.5 million, or 40% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP Operating Loss*: was $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or 35% of total revenue, compared to $9.5 million, or 24% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

was $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or 35% of total revenue, compared to $9.5 million, or 24% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Cash Flow . Net cash used in operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $13.9 million, or 26% of total revenue, compared to $2.1 million used in operations or 5% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

. Net cash used in operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $13.9 million, or 26% of total revenue, compared to $2.1 million used in operations or 5% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Free Cash Flow * was negative $16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or 31% of total revenue, compared to negative $2.6 million, or 7% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

* was negative $16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or 31% of total revenue, compared to negative $2.6 million, or 7% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Deposits were $342.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue. Total revenue was $193.3 million in 2021, an increase of 30% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $175.3 million, an increase of 35% year-over-year.

Total revenue was $193.3 million in 2021, an increase of 30% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $175.3 million, an increase of 35% year-over-year. GAAP Operating Loss : was $77.8 million in 2021, or 40% of total revenue, compared to $43.2 million, or 29% of total revenue, in 2020.

: was $77.8 million in 2021, or 40% of total revenue, compared to $43.2 million, or 29% of total revenue, in 2020. Non-GAAP Operating Loss*: was $50.2 million in 2021, or 26% of total revenue, compared to $29.1 million, or 20% of total revenue, in 2020.

was $50.2 million in 2021, or 26% of total revenue, compared to $29.1 million, or 20% of total revenue, in 2020. Cash Flow . Net cash used in operations in 2021 was $34.2 million, or 18% of total revenue, compared to $8.7 million used in operations or 6% of total revenue, in 2020.

. Net cash used in operations in 2021 was $34.2 million, or 18% of total revenue, compared to $8.7 million used in operations or 6% of total revenue, in 2020. Free Cash Flow* was negative $40.8 million in 2021, or 21% of total revenue, compared to negative $11.0 million, or 7% of total revenue, in 2020.



"Our strong results for Q4 2021 are the culmination of focused execution on our growth strategies. Over a year ago, we put in place significant changes in our go-to-market strategy to focus on large commercial and enterprise customers, who often struggle with their digital transformations," said Andrew Casey, CFO of WalkMe. "It is these customers who have cross organizational and multi-application business processes that benefit most from the WalkMe platform. This is exemplified by the ARR growth of our DAP customers, which reached $80.3 million, an increase of 92% versus Q4 2020. In 2022 we will continue to invest behind our growth engines: DAP customer growth, Federal, partner, and international expansion."

Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

In the fourth quarter, WalkMe added 14 net new enterprise-wide DAP customers for a total of 126, representing customer count growth of 64% year-over-year. ARR from DAP customers grew 92% year-over-year.

Customers with over $100K in ARR grew 31% year-over-year to 454 and customers with over $1 million in ARR grew 63% year-over year to 31.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, WalkMe updated and enhanced its third-party data sources for identifying customers with 500 or more employees and as a result now capture a greater number of customers in this category in the same period compared to the previous methodology. ARR from customers with 500 or more employees grew 40% year-over-year and represented 87% of total ARR without the new data source. With the new data source, ARR from customers with 500 or more employees is now greater than 92% of total ARR.

WalkMe expanded its relationship with Accenture, with Accenture investing in expanding their capability to deploy WalkMe technology on a global scale alongside investing in their employee base with plans to increase the number of certified resources over the next year.

We expanded the executive leadership team with the appointment of Chelsea Pyrzenski as Chief People Officer. Chelsea brings extensive experience leading and supporting high-performance teams through organizational design and change management. Chelsea will lead efforts in attracting, developing, and retaining top talent as well as overseeing our DEI and ESG programs.



Financial Outlook:

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $55.5 to $56.5 million, representing a growth rate of 30% to 32% year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating loss of $20.4 to $19.4 million

For the full year 2022, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $251 to $255 million, representing a growth rate of 30% to 32% year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating loss of $81.0 to $75.0 million

*The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release and reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained in the tables below. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Operating Income (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort, because items that impact this GAAP financial measure are not within the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, predicting forward-looking share-based compensation. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company's future financial results.

Throughout this press release, we provide a number of key performance indicators used by our management and often used by competitors in our industry. These and other key performance indicators are discussed in more detail in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators:

In addition to our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables and related presentation materials may contain one or more of the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd., Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share attributable to WalkMe Ltd. and Free Cash Flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangibles. We exclude these items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to our core operating performance during the period, and because we believe that such items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult. We use Non-GAAP Gross Profit with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP Gross Margin is calculated as a percentage of revenues.

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We define Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) as income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangibles. We exclude these items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to our core operating performance during the period, and because we believe that such items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult. We use Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP Operating Margin is calculated as a percentage of revenues.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. as Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. excluding share-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangibles. We exclude these items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to our core operating performance during the period, and because we believe that such items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult. We use Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share attributable to WalkMe Ltd. is calculated based on ordinary shares outstanding after accounting for the exchange of our outstanding convertible preferred shares into ordinary shares as though such event had occurred at the beginning of the periods.

Free Cash Flow. We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. We believe that Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors, even if negative, about the amount of cash used in our business. Our Free Cash Flow may vary from period to period and be impacted as we continue to invest for growth in our business.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

ARR. We define ARR as the annualized value of customer subscription contracts as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms (including contracts for which we are negotiating a renewal). Our calculation of ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, upgrades or downgrades, or price increases or decreases) that may cause any such contract not to be renewed on its existing terms. In addition, the amount of actual revenue that we recognize over any 12-month period is likely to differ from ARR at the beginning of that period, sometimes significantly. This may occur due to new bookings, cancellations, upgrades, downgrades or other changes in pending renewals, as well as the effects of professional services revenue and acquisitions or divestitures. As a result, ARR should be viewed independently of, and not as a substitute for or forecast of, revenue and deferred revenue. Our calculation of ARR may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.

Enterprise-Wide DAP Customers: We define enterprise-wide DAP Customers as those who have purchased enterprise-wide subscriptions or who have department-wide usage of our Digital Adoption Platform across four or more applications.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events, including statements regarding the Company's future financial results and relationships with its customers. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following:

Our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue, cost of revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, cash flow and deferred revenue; our ability to manage our growth effectively, sustain our historical growth rate in the future or achieve or maintain profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants, and related vaccination roll out efforts, on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the growth and expansion of the markets for our offerings and our ability to adapt and respond effectively to evolving market conditions; our estimates of, and future expectations regarding, our market opportunity; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments and develop or otherwise introduce new products and solutions and enhancements to our existing offerings; our ability to maintain the interoperability of our offerings across devices, operating systems and third-party applications and to maintain and expand our relationships with third-party technology partners; the effects of increased competition in our target markets and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to attract and retain new customers and to expand within our existing customer base; the success of our sales and marketing operations, including our ability to realize efficiencies and reduce customer acquisition costs; the percentage of our remaining performance obligations that we expect to recognize as revenue; our ability to meet the service-level commitments under our customer agreements and the effects on our business if we are unable to do so; our relationships with, and dependence on, various third-party service providers; our dependence on our management team and other key employees; our ability to maintain and enhance awareness of our brand; our ability to offer high quality customer support; our ability to effectively develop and expand our marketing and sales capabilities; our ability to maintain the sales prices of our offerings and the effects of pricing fluctuations; the sustainability of, and fluctuations in, our gross margin; risks related to our international operations and our ability to expand our international business operations; the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations on our results of operations; challenges and risks related to our sales to government entities; our ability to consummate acquisitions at our historical rate and at acceptable prices, to enter into other strategic transactions and relationships, and to manage the risks related to these transactions and arrangements; our ability to protect our proprietary technology, or to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce sufficiently broad intellectual property rights therein; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform, products and solutions; our ability to comply with current and future legislation and governmental regulations to which we are subject or may become subject in the future; changes in applicable tax law, the stability of effective tax rates and adverse outcomes resulting from examination of our income or other tax returns; risks related to political, economic and security conditions in Israel; the effects of unfavorable conditions in our industry or the global economy or reductions in information technology spending; factors that may affect the future trading prices of our ordinary shares; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 16, 2021, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

WalkMe Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) Three months ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Subscription $ 48,555 $ 34,905 $ 175,328 $ 130,303 Professional services 4,703 4,003 17,975 18,003 Total revenues 53,258 38,908 193,303 148,306 Cost of revenues Subscription(1)(2) 6,595 5,508 24,025 19,141 Professional services(1) 6,382 5,076 22,632 20,017 Total cost of revenues 12,977 10,584 46,657 39,158 Gross profit 40,281 28,324 146,646 109,148 Operating expenses Research and development(1) 14,384 9,587 48,160 31,560 Sales and marketing(1) 41,294 22,862 127,719 87,208 General and administrative(1) 13,662 11,368 48,557 33,541 Total operating expenses 69,340 43,817 224,436 152,309 Operating loss (29,059 ) (15,493 ) (77,790 ) (43,161 ) Financial income (expense), net 128 119 (9 ) (156 ) Loss before income taxes (28,931 ) (15,374 ) (77,799 ) (43,317 ) Income taxes (521 ) (592 ) (2,494 ) (1,708 ) Net loss (29,452 ) (15,966 ) (80,293 ) (45,025 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (268 ) (238 ) (1,169 ) (1,311 ) Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest (2,703 ) 2,075 16,689 5,487 Deemed dividend to ordinary shareholders - - - 4,569 Net loss attributable to WalkMe Ltd. $ (26,481 ) $ (17,803 ) $ (95,813 ) $ (53,770 ) Net loss per share attributable to WalkMe Ltd. basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (1.30 ) $ (1.85 ) $ (4.07 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 83,633,127 13,666,871 51,763,032 13,217,183 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Three months ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of subscription revenues $ 235 $ 15 $ 542 $ 52 Cost of professional services 572 56 1,262 149 Research and development 1,461 1,137 3,863 1,596 Sales and marketing 3,886 428 8,205 1,105 General and administrative 3,877 4,387 13,460 11,115 Total share-based compensation expense $ 10,031 $ 6,023 $ 27,332 $ 14,017 (2) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles as follows: Three months ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenues $ 176 $ - $ 299 $ 44





WalkMe Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands; unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 276,889 $ 62,328 Short-term deposits 65,478 44,159 Trade receivables, net 37,754 30,859 Deferred contract acquisition costs 20,405 10,712 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,954 4,067 Total current assets 408,480 152,125 Non-current assets: Deferred contract acquisition costs 35,969 19,017 Other assets 987 3,036 Property and equipment, net 10,885 8,629 Goodwill and Intangible assets, net 3,296 1,481 Total non-current assets 51,137 32,163 Total assets $ 459,617 $ 184,288 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, convertible preferred shares and shareholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 6,592 $ 5,513 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 49,310 29,543 Deferred revenues 86,024 57,467 Total current liabilities 141,926 92,523 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenues 1,288 1,478 Deferred tax liabilities, net 4,795 3,101 Other long-term liabilities 2,097 2,308 Total long-term liabilities 8,180 6,887 Total liabilities 150,106 99,410 Redeemable non-controlling interest 23,901 8,647 Convertible preferred shares - 300,490 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Share capital and additional paid-in capital 610,193 21,524 Other comprehensive income 455 131 Accumulated deficit (325,038 ) (245,914 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 285,610 (224,259 ) Total Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, convertible preferred shares and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 459,617 $ 184,288





WalkMe Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands; unaudited) Three months ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (29,452 ) $ (15,966 ) $ (80,293 ) $ (45,025 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation 10,031 6,023 27,332 14,017 Depreciation and amortization 1,427 1,105 4,773 4,710 Interest on short-term and long-term deposits 204 (12 ) (59 ) (189 ) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (498 ) (3,203 ) (6,976 ) 1,657 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets and other non-current assets 1,163 1,104 (3,061 ) 1,979 Increase in deferred contract acquisition costs (10,148 ) (3,270 ) (26,702 ) (8,960 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 750 (535 ) 906 4,450 Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,682 6,289 19,795 11,073 Increase in deferred revenues 735 5,292 28,577 5,220 Deferred taxes, net 1,242 189 1,694 544 Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities (1,040 ) 920 (211 ) 1,871 Net cash used in operating activities (13,904 ) (2,064 ) (34,225 ) (8,653 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of intangible assets (1,338 ) - (1,338 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (1,267 ) (52 ) (2,642 ) (822 ) Investment in short-term deposits (257 ) - (66,260 ) (44,000 ) Proceeds from short-term deposits 7,716 1,997 45,003 - Investment in restricted deposits - - (1,298 ) - Proceeds from restricted deposits 266 37 2,924 623 Capitalization of software development costs (1,189 ) (446 ) (3,912 ) (1,530 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,931 1,536 (27,523 ) (45,729 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other issuance costs (2,367 ) - 263,922 - Proceeds from exercise of options 622 213 2,867 789 Investment from redeemable non-controlling interest - - - 2,330 Issuance of preferred shares, net of issuance costs - - 10,000 38,495 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,745 ) 213 276,789 41,614 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (141 ) 214 (685 ) 248 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (11,859 ) (101 ) 214,356 (12,520 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - Beginning of period 289,110 62,996 62,895 75,415 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - End of period $ 277,251 $ 62,895 $ 277,251 $ 62,895





WalkMe Ltd. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 40,281 $ 28,324 $ 146,646 $ 109,148 Plus: Share-based compensation expense 807 71 1,804 201 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles 176 - 299 44 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 41,264 $ 28,395 $ 148,749 $ 109,393 GAAP gross margin 76 % 73 % 76 % 74 % Non-GAAP gross margin 77 % 73 % 77 % 74 % Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin GAAP operating loss $ (29,059 ) $ (15,493 ) $ (77,790 ) $ (43,161 ) Plus: Share-based compensation expense 10,031 6,023 27,332 14,017 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles 176 - 299 44 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (18,852 ) $ (9,470 ) $ (50,159 ) $ (29,100 ) GAAP operating margin (55 )% (40 )% (40 )% (29 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (35 )% (24 )% (26 )% (20 )% Reconciliation of net loss GAAP net loss attributable to WalkMe Ltd. $ (26,481 ) $ (17,803 ) $ (95,813 ) $ (53,770 ) Plus: Share-based compensation expense 10,031 6,023 27,332 14,017 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles 176 - 299 44 Plus: Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest (2,703 ) 2,075 16,689 5,487 Plus: Deemed dividend to ordinary shareholders - - - 4,569 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to WalkMe Ltd. $ (18,977 ) $ (9,705 ) $ (51,493 ) $ (29,653 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to WalkMe Ltd. basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.42 ) Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 83,633,127 13,666,871 51,763,032 13,217,183 Add: Additional weighted average shares giving effect to exchange of convertible preferred shares at the beginning of the period - 58,724,580 26,972,186 58,132,717 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 83,633,127 72,391,451 78,735,218 71,349,900



