EverQuote Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue Increased 5% Year-Over-Year to $102.1 Million

Fourth Quarter Revenue from Non-Auto Insurance Verticals Increased Year-Over-Year 50%

Fourth Quarter Health DTCA Revenue Increased 281% Year-Over-Year to $14.5 million

Full Year Revenue Increased 21% Year-Over-Year to $418.5 Million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. EVER, a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"In 2021, we delivered year-over-year revenue and Variable Marketing Margin, or VMM, growth of 21% and 19%, respectively, and generated meaningful Adjusted EBITDA, despite strong industry headwinds in the auto insurance marketplace in the second half of the year," said Jayme Mendal, CEO of EverQuote. "We grew fourth quarter revenue from our non-auto insurance verticals by 50% year-over-year, fueled by our health Direct-to-Consumer Agency, or DTCA, which had a 281% increase in revenue over the same period last year.

"Strategic investments made throughout 2021 positioned us for a strong fourth quarter annual enrollment period in our health DTCA and our teams executed well. We also successfully integrated PolicyFuel into our broader DTCA operations, which is enabling us to develop more seamless buying experiences and deeper relationships with consumers. Looking ahead, we have set the foundation for building the leading one-stop insurance destination for the digital age."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

(All comparisons are relative to the fourth quarter of 2020):

Total revenue of $102.1 million, an increase of 5%.

Automotive insurance vertical revenue of $70.4 million, a decrease of 8%, driven by previously described headwinds facing the industry.

Revenue from other insurance verticals, which includes home and renters, life, and health insurance, increased 50% to $31.6 million.

Variable Marketing Margin of $32.9 million, an increase of 3%.

GAAP net loss increased to $8.5 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $3.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $0.5 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Business Highlights:

Quote request growth of 24.5%, driven by the strength of our traffic operations.

Combined DTCA operations (including in health and life verticals as well as in auto and home verticals with PolicyFuel) generated $17.8 million in revenue, or 17.4% of total revenue.

Health DTCA revenue of $14.5 million, an increase of 281% over the previous year.



Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

(All comparisons are relative to the full year of 2020):

Total revenue of $418.5 million, an increase of 21%.

Automotive insurance vertical revenue of $330.9 million, an increase of 17%.

Revenue from our other insurance verticals, which includes home and renters, life, and health insurance, increased 38% to $87.6 million.

Variable Marketing Margin of $129.6 million, an increase of 19%.

GAAP net loss increased to $19.4 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $11.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $14.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $18.4 million.

First Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance:

EverQuote anticipates Revenue, Variable Marketing Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:



First quarter 2022:

Revenue of $101 - $103 million.

Variable Marketing Margin of $32.0 - $33.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $0 - $1.5 million.



Full year 2022:

Revenue of $420 - $430 million.

Variable Marketing Margin of $128 - $134 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $0 - $5 million.



With respect to the Company's expectations under "First Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance" above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income (loss) in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss). In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

EVERQUOTE, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands except per share) Revenue $ 102,067 $ 97,292 $ 418,515 $ 346,935 Cost and operating expenses(1): Cost of revenue 6,191 5,683 23,949 21,373 Sales and marketing 89,266 80,217 354,990 284,880 Research and development 8,847 8,088 35,732 29,662 General and administrative 6,176 5,310 24,703 20,444 Acquisition-related costs 60 1,778 1,065 2,258 Total cost and operating expenses 110,540 101,076 440,439 358,617 Loss from operations (8,473 ) (3,784 ) (21,924 ) (11,682 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 4 13 37 189 Other income (expense), net (11 ) 3 (57 ) 291 Total other income (expense), net (7 ) 16 (20 ) 480 Loss before income taxes (8,480 ) (3,768 ) (21,944 ) (11,202 ) Benefit from income taxes — — 2,510 — Net loss $ (8,480 ) $ (3,768 ) $ (19,434 ) $ (11,202 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.41 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 29,732 28,005 29,088 27,329 (1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense, as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 81 $ 108 $ 363 $ 361 Sales and marketing 3,189 2,924 12,405 10,246 Research and development 2,211 2,385 9,551 7,751 General and administrative 1,582 772 7,701 5,821 $ 7,063 $ 6,189 $ 30,020 $ 24,179





EVERQUOTE, INC.

BALANCE SHEET DATA

December 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,851 $ 42,870 Working capital 37,288 50,554 Total assets 143,607 129,050 Total liabilities 58,482 58,068 Total stockholders' equity 85,125 70,982





EVERQUOTE, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (8,480 ) $ (3,768 ) $ (19,434 ) $ (11,202 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,464 1,176 5,072 3,350 Stock-based compensation expense 7,063 6,189 30,020 24,179 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 60 1,778 196 1,778 Deferred taxes — — (2,510 ) — Provision for (recovery of) bad debt 9 90 (41 ) 105 Unrealized foreign currency transaction losses 9 — 24 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable 8,849 (4,642 ) 10,511 (13,970 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 674 2,076 2,710 2,076 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,701 ) (1,425 ) (3,642 ) 623 Other assets (9,805 ) (332 ) (10,894 ) (554 ) Accounts payable 4,654 (729 ) (3,968 ) 9,301 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (7,123 ) (1,643 ) 2,692 (3,968 ) Operating lease liabilities (772 ) (2,233 ) (2,840 ) (2,233 ) Deferred revenue 204 177 227 368 Other long-term liabilities (964 ) 51 (934 ) 815 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (6,859 ) (3,235 ) 7,189 10,668 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment, including costs capitalized for development of internal-use software (587 ) (1,114 ) (2,862 ) (3,822 ) Acquisition of business — — (15,955 ) (14,930 ) Net cash used in investing activities (587 ) (1,114 ) (18,817 ) (18,752 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 524 1,345 3,615 4,907 Net cash provided by financing activities 524 1,345 3,615 4,907 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — (7 ) (6 ) (7 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,922 ) (3,011 ) (8,019 ) (3,184 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 42,023 46,131 43,120 46,304 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 35,101 $ 43,120 $ 35,101 $ 43,120





EVERQUOTE, INC.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING METRICS

Revenue by vertical:

Three Months Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 % (in thousands) Automotive $ 70,423 $ 76,222 -7.6 % Other 31,644 21,070 50.2 % Total Revenue $ 102,067 $ 97,292 4.9 %





Year Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 % (in thousands) Automotive $ 330,928 $ 283,236 16.8 % Other 87,587 63,699 37.5 % Total Revenue $ 418,515 $ 346,935 20.6 %

Other financial and non-financial metrics:

Three Months Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 % (in thousands) Loss from operations $ (8,473 ) $ (3,784 ) 123.9 % Net loss $ (8,480 ) $ (3,768 ) 125.1 % Quote requests 8,156 6,553 24.5 % Variable Marketing Margin $ 32,884 $ 31,921 3.0 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 543 $ 5,362 -89.9 %





Year Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 % (in thousands) Loss from operations $ (21,924 ) $ (11,682 ) 87.7 % Net loss $ (19,434 ) $ (11,202 ) 73.5 % Quote requests 30,270 27,013 12.1 % Variable Marketing Margin $ 129,553 $ 108,642 19.2 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 14,616 $ 18,396 -20.5 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "EverQuote, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP" below for more information.

To supplement the Company's financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP and to provide investors with additional information regarding EverQuote's financial results, the Company has presented Adjusted. EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization expense; acquisition-related costs; legal settlement; one-time severance charges; interest income; and income taxes. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). The Company monitors and presents Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing EverQuote's business. In particular, the Company believes that excluding the impact of these items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of EverQuote's core operating performance.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate EverQuote's operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure helps identify underlying trends in EverQuote's business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that the Company excludes in the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, the Company believes that this financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating EverQuote's operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, which could reduce the usefulness of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

EVERQUOTE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP