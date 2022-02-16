Global-e Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-E Online Ltd. GLBE the global leader of Direct-To-Consumer cross border eCommerce enablement, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 as well as the outlook for the first quarter and the full year 2022.



"We finished the year with the strongest quarter in the company's history, continuing our consistent trend of delivering growth and strong execution, with $82.7 million of revenues in Q4 and $245.3 million for the full year, delivering roughly 80% year-on-year growth in 2021, coupled with further gross margin expansion," said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. "We believe that the opportunity ahead of us remains massive, and that we are well positioned to capture it. We enter 2022 with our teams around the globe firing on all cylinders and will continue to execute on all fronts to drive strong top-line growth, while leveraging economies of scale and continuing to generate cash. This is reflected in our guidance for 2022, as we plan for 70% top line growth this year."

FY 2021 Financial Results

GMV 1 for the full year was $1,449 million, an increase of 87% year over year

for the full year was $1,449 million, an increase of 87% year over year Revenue for the full year was $245.3 million, an increase of 80% year over year

Gross profit for the full year was $91.4 million, an increase of 110% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA 2 for the full year was $32.4 million, an increase of 157% year over year

for the full year was $32.4 million, an increase of 157% year over year Net loss for the full year was ($74.9) million, compared to a net profit of $3.9 million in the year-ago period. Net profit excluding the Shopify warrants related amortization expense of $84.3 million was $9.4 million

Q4 2021 Financial Results

GMV 1 in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $505 million, an increase of 66% year over year

in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $505 million, an increase of 66% year over year Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $82.7 million, an increase of 54% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $35.5 million and fulfillment services revenue was $47.2 million

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 39.5%, an increase of 600 basis points from 33.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020

Adjusted EBITDA 2 in the fourth quarter of 2021 improved to $11.8 million compared to $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

in the fourth quarter of 2021 improved to $11.8 million compared to $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was ($22.5) million, compared to a net profit of $4.3 million in the year-ago period. Net profit excluding the Shopify warrants related amortization expense of $29.4 million was $6.9 million

Recent Business Highlights

Throughout 2021, our existing merchant base continued to stay and grow with us, as reflected in our annual GDR rate of over 98% and NDR rate of 152%

Continued accelerated growth of our US-outbound business Continuing the strong penetration into the US market, US outbound revenues were up 108% in 2021

Continued launching with many more incredible brands over the last quarter and continued expanding our relationships with prominent retail groups. Select notable examples include: Launched with another couple of brands from the LVMH group, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, Rihanna's cosmetics brands Yeezy-GAP, Kanye West's much discussed fashion cooperation with GAP, launched with us during Q4, as did the fast-growing sports clothing brand NVGTN

Expanded our relationship with several of our merchants, serving more and more lanes for them Cartier, Stussy, Suunto, the French brand The Kooples and the Spanish footwear brand Camper are some of the brands which added additional key lanes German audio equipment brand Sennheiser added the US, one of its largest destination markets, continuing our growth in the exciting new vertical of consumer electronics

Continued pursuing our geographical expansion efforts into APAC Expanded our team on the ground in Tokyo, established a partnership agreement with the Japanese global digital transformation leader Trans Cosmos With a first team member already on the ground in Melbourne, Australia, signed up a first reputable Aussie merchant

Continued to develop and enhance our multi-local service offering, with emphasis on further developing the granularity of our multi-local support features



Strategic partnership with Shopify on track to deliver the new native integration Recently met additional important milestones in the technical development roadmap, gearing up towards the full launch of the new integration Meanwhile, continued to onboard new Shopify-based merchants, of various sizes, on the existing 3rd-party integration including, among others Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, Yeezy-GAP and NVGTN mentioned above, as well as the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand FIGS and the McLaren Formula-1 team's online merchandize store

Closed the Flow Commerce transaction, aimed at enhancing our support for emerging brands as well as our ability to provide our solutions through channel partners in white-label form Welcomed the Flow team into the Global-e family, and went full steam ahead with integrating teams and capabilities Established a new Channels and Emerging Brands division Continued joint work with Shopify towards launching the first white-label channel solution



Q1 2022 and Full Year Outlook

Global-e is introducing first quarter and full year guidance as follows:

Q1 2022 FY 2022 (in millions) GMV (1) $446 - $456 $2,445 - $2,495 Revenue $74.5 - $76.5 $411 - $421 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $0.7 - $1.7 $38 - $42

Given the uncertainty of the ongoing impact and unprecedented conditions surrounding COVID-19 pandemic on business globally, we will provide investors with updated business trends as they evolve.

1 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information regarding this metric.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information regarding this metric, including the reconciliations to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this GAAP financial measure are not within the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, share based compensation expenses. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable impact on the Company's future financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement Global-e's financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Global-e considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA. Global-e defines Adjusted EBITDA as operating profit (loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization, offering related expenses, merger and acquisition expenses and stock-based compensation expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.

Global-e uses Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of Global-e's overall assessment of its performance, including the preparation of Global-e's annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of Global-e's business strategies, and to communicate with Global-e's board of directors concerning its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends. Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that Global-e's management uses to assess its operating performance and the operating leverage in Global-e's business.

Global-e's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish this metric or similar metrics. Furthermore, this metric has certain limitations in that it does not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Thus, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Global-e also uses Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as a key operating metric. Gross Merchandise Value or GMV is defined as the combined amount we collect from the shopper and the merchant for all components of a given transaction, including products, duties and taxes and shipping.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e GLBE is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of hundreds of brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, Global-e operates from eight offices worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com

Global-E Online Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

Period Ended December 31,

December 31,

2020

2021 (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,637 $ 448,623 Short-term deposits 6,457 41,985 Accounts receivable, net 3,594 9,185 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,047 46,568 Marketable securities 16,871 18,464 Funds receivable, including cash in banks 34,492 57,635 Total current assets 153,098 622,460 Property and equipment, net 717 3,269 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,160 20,108 Long term deposits 2,223 2,219 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 729 1,314 Other assets, noncurrent 368 213 Commercial agreement asset - 196,544 Total long-term assets 8,197 223,667 Total assets $ 161,295 $ 846,127 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Shares and Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,057 $ 24,064 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 29,432 47,358 Funds payable to Customers 34,492 57,635 Short term operating lease liabilities 915 2,517 Total current liabilities 83,896 131,574 Long-term liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities, net 105 - Warrants liabilities to preferred shares 5,738 - Long term operating lease liabilities 3,513 18,803 Total liabilities $ 93,252 $ 150,377 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred shares 112,553 - Shareholders' (deficit) equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 8,087 823,550 Accumulated comprehensive income (loss) 111 (159 ) Accumulated deficit (52,708 ) (127,641 ) Total shareholders' (deficit) equity (44,510 ) 695,750 Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares and shareholders' (deficit) equity $ 161,295 $ 846,127

Global-E Online Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 53,574 $ 82,717 $ 136,375 $ 245,274 Cost of revenue 35,604 50,062 92,902 153,841 Gross profit 17,970 32,655 43,473 91,433 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,872 10,298 15,400 29,761 Sales and marketing 3,894 36,717 9,838 104,687 General and administrative 3,785 7,830 9,822 22,643 Total operating expenses 12,551 54,845 35,060 157,091 Operating profit (loss) 5,419 (22,190 ) 8,413 (65,658 ) Financial expenses, net 940 658 4,339 8,570 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,480 (22,848 ) 4,074 (74,228 ) Income taxes 146 (357 ) 160 705 Net earnings (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 4,333 $ (22,491 ) $ 3,914 $ (74,933 ) Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities $ 3,545 $ - $ 3,189 $ - Net earnings (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 788 $ (22,491 ) $ 725 $ (74,933 ) Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic $ 0.04 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.74 ) Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.74 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic 21,617,948 149,283,090 21,120,208 101,737,026 Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted 29,971,390 149,283,090 28,637,801 101,737,026

Global-E Online Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31, 2020

2021

2020

2021

(Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net profit (loss) $ 4,333 $ (22,491 ) $ 3,914 $ (74,933 ) Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 65 121 235 331 Share-based compensation expense 1,716 3,919 3,956 12,001 Commercial agreement asset - 29,406 - 84,298 Long term deposit revaluation - 24 - 24 Accounts receivable (1,197 ) (5,301 ) (1,652 ) (5,591 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,804 ) (11,054 ) (12,273 ) (23,239 ) Funds receivable (4,623 ) (15,661 ) (11,829 ) (29,272 ) Long-term receivables (150 ) - (150 ) - Funds payable to customers 13,373 21,201 12,884 23,143 Operating lease ROU assets 217 599 (2,761 ) 1,382 Deferred contract acquisition costs (107 ) (149 ) (429 ) (814 ) Accounts payable 8,601 6,402 10,018 5,007 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,834 16,475 18,874 17,926 Deferred tax liabilities 52 (138 ) 52 (90 ) Impairment of marketable securities - 140 - 140 Operating lease liabilities 49 478 2,988 (437 ) Warrants liabilities to preferred shares 1,631 - 5,523 5,872 Net cash provided by operating activities 32,990 23,971 29,350 15,748 Investing activities Investment in marketable securities (16,759 ) (652 ) (16,759 ) (2,806 ) Proceeds from marketable securities - 491 - 748 Investment in short-term investments (1,310 ) (191 ) (6,375 ) (117,185 ) Proceeds from short-term investments - 41,257 - 81,657 Investment in long-term deposits (181 ) (86 ) (456 ) (20 ) Purchases of property and equipment (125 ) (2,259 ) (456 ) (2,883 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (18,375 ) 38,560 (24,046 ) (40,489 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred shares, net of issuance costs - - 58,821 - Proceeds from issuance of Ordinary shares in IPO, net of issuance costs - - - 396,494 Proceeds from exercise of warrants to ordinary shares - 15 - 529 Proceeds from exercise of share options 81 598 539 1,584 Net cash provided by financing activities 81 613 59,360 398,607 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 14,696 63,144 64,664 373,866 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 70,337 395,755 20,369 85,033 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 85,033 $ 458,899 $ 85,033 $ 458,899

Global-E Online Ltd.

SELECTED OTHER DATA

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020

2021

2020

2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Key performance metrics Gross Merchandise Value 303,647 504,919 773,843 1,449,299 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 7,200 11,829 12,604 32,424 Revenue by Category Service fees 20,475 38 % 35,499 43 % 49,927 37 % 96,659 39 % Fulfillment services 33,099 62 % 47,218 57 % 86,448 63 % 148,615 61 % Total revenue $ 53,574 100 % $ 82,717 100 % $ 136,375 100 % $ 245,274 100 % Revenue by merchant outbound region United Kingdom 29,903 56 % 37,443 45 % 80,122 59 % 113,835 47 % United States 14,399 27 % 24,373 29 % 34,140 25 % 71,095 29 % European Union 9,063 17 % 20,019 24 % 21,269 16 % 58,177 23 % Israel 209 0 % 405 0 % 844 1 % 1,052 0 % Other - - 477 1 % - - 1,115 0 % Total revenue $ 53,574 100 % $ 82,717 100 % $ 136,375 100 % $ 245,274 100 %

(a) See reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA table

Global-E Online Ltd.

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)