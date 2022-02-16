Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Highlights • Fourth quarter Core revenue grew 3.5% to $518.9 million, or 4.3% in constant currency and 8.0% excluding CoV-2 assay sales • Fiscal year Core revenue grew 16.1% to $2.01 billion, or 14.6% in constant currency and 15.7% excluding CoV-2 assay sales • Fourth quarter Operating income was $31.1 million, while Adjusted EBITDA was $127.9 million • Fiscal year Operating income was $173.9 million, while Adjusted EBITDA was $548.1 million, up 20.2% year-over-year

RARITAN, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc OCDX (the "Company"), one of the world's largest pure-play in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 2, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

"Ortho concluded a consistently strong 2021 reaching such significant milestones as exceeding $2 billion in revenue and 15% constant currency annual growth. In the fourth quarter, we saw this strong growth continue with 8% constant currency core revenue growth, excluding CoV-2 assay sales," said Chris Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. "This momentum is a direct result of our commercial execution within the Clinical Laboratories and Transfusion Medicine businesses as well as across all major geographic regions, demonstrating the strength and stability of our recurring revenue business model."

"As previously announced, we are excited about the definitive agreement with Quidel Corporation. We believe shareholder value will be enhanced by the combination of Quidel and Ortho to establish a diagnostics company with an expanded global presence and robust product offering serving a wide range of customers. We believe the companies' highly complementary, world-class product and service offerings will provide opportunities to capture significant growth globally through Ortho's commercial footprint of approximately 2,300 teammates, while enhancing cross-selling opportunities across a diversified customer and channel mix," Smith continued.

$ in millions, other than per share amounts Quarter Ended Change January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 As

Reported Constant

Currency Constant Currency

Excluding

CoV-2 assays Net Revenue $521.0 $516.6 0.8% 1.6% 5.0% Core Revenue $518.9 $501.0 3.5% 4.3% 8.0% Gross Profit Margin 50.5% 50.1% 40 bps - - Income from Operations $31.1 $40.4 (23.0%) - - EPS (GAAP) ($0.04) ($0.28) $0.24 - - Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.18 $0.19 $(0.01) - - Adjusted Free Cash Flow $72.9 $85.9 $(13.0) - - Adjusted EBITDA $127.9 $133.6 (4.2%) - -

Changes presented in the table above have been calculated using actual, non-rounded amounts and may not recalculate.

Core revenue , which excludes contract manufacturing and collaboration revenue, increased to $518.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $501.0 million in the prior year period, or a 4.3% increase in constant currency terms



, which excludes contract manufacturing and collaboration revenue, increased to $518.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $501.0 million in the prior year period, or a 4.3% increase in constant currency terms Adjusted free cash flow for the fourth quarter was $72.9 million, compared with $85.9 million in the prior year period



for the fourth quarter was $72.9 million, compared with $85.9 million in the prior year period Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $127.9 million, a decrease of 4.2% as compared to $133.6 million in the prior year period

$ in millions, other than per share amounts Year Ended Change January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 As

Reported Constant

Currency Constant Currency

Excluding

CoV-2 assays Net Revenue $2,042.8 $1,766.2 15.7% 14.2% 15.2% Core Revenue $2,014.7 $1,734.8 16.1% 14.6% 15.7% Gross Profit Margin 50.7% 48.6% 210 bps - - Income from Operations $173.9 $88.3 96.9% - - EPS (GAAP) ($0.24) ($1.45) $1.21 - - Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.80 $0.34 $0.46 - - Adjusted Free Cash Flow $260.3 $40.8 $219.5 - - Adjusted EBITDA $548.1 $456.0 20.2% - -

Changes presented in the table above have been calculated using actual, non-rounded amounts and may not recalculate.

Core revenue , which excludes contract manufacturing and collaboration revenue, increased to $2,014.7 million in fiscal year 2021, compared with $1,734.8 million in the prior year period, or a 14.6% increase in constant currency terms



, which excludes contract manufacturing and collaboration revenue, increased to $2,014.7 million in fiscal year 2021, compared with $1,734.8 million in the prior year period, or a 14.6% increase in constant currency terms Adjusted free cash flow for the fiscal year was $260.3 million, compared with $40.8 million in the prior year period



for the fiscal year was $260.3 million, compared with $40.8 million in the prior year period Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year was $548.1 million, an increase of 20.2% as compared to $456.0 million in the prior year period

Results by Geographic Segment

Core revenues by Geographic segment were as follows:

$ millions



Quarter Ended Change January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 As

Reported Constant

Currency Constant Currency

Excluding

CoV-2 assays Americas $302.6 $296.0 2.2% 2.4% 7.6% EMEA $72.9 $72.3 0.8% 3.4% 5.5% Greater China $75.3 $67.2 12.1% 8.2% 8.2% Other1 $68.1 $65.5 4.0% 10.2% 12.2% Total Core Revenue $518.9 $501.0 3.5% 4.3% 8.0%

1Other Region includes: Japan and ASPAC Regions

Changes presented in the table above have been calculated using actual, non-rounded amounts and may not recalculate.

$ millions



Year Ended Change January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 As

Reported Constant

Currency Constant Currency

Excluding

CoV-2 assays Americas $1,200.8 $1,036.2 15.9% 15.5% 17.5% EMEA $276.3 $240.3 15.0% 11.6% 10.1% Greater China $274.4 $229.6 19.5% 12.3% 12.3% Other1 $263.2 $228.7 15.1% 16.2% 17.1% Total Core Revenue $2,014.7 $1,734.8 16.1% 14.6% 15.7%

1Other Region includes: Japan and ASPAC Regions

Changes presented in the table above have been calculated using actual, non-rounded amounts and may not recalculate.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of January 2, 2022, the Company had $309.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $132.8 million of cash and cash equivalents as of January 3, 2021. Total debt as of January 2, 2022 was $2.3 billion, a 39% decrease compared with $3.7 billion as of January 3, 2021.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc OCDX is one of the world's largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies.

More than 800,000 patients across the world are impacted by Ortho's tests each day. Because Every Test Is A LifeTM, Ortho provides hospitals, hospital networks, clinical laboratories and blood banks around the world with innovative technology and tools to ensure test results are fast, accurate, and reliable. Ortho's customized solutions enhance clinical outcomes, improve efficiency, overcome lab staffing challenges and reduce costs.

From launching the first product to determine Rh+ or Rh- blood type, developing the world's first tests for the detection of antibodies against HIV and hepatitis C, introducing patented dry-slide technology and marketing the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized high-volume antibody and antigen tests for COVID-19, Ortho has been a pioneering leader in the IVD space for over 80 years.

The Company is powered by Ortho CareTM, an award-winning, holistic service and support program that ensures best-in-class technical, field and remote service to laboratories in more than 130 countries and territories around the globe.

ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 Net revenue $ 521.0 $ 516.6 $ 2,042.8 $ 1,766.2 Cost of revenue, excluding amortization of intangible

assets 258.1 258.0 1,006.8 908.2 Gross profit 262.9 258.6 1,036.0 858.0 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 144.0 141.7 555.0 489.6 Research and development expense 34.8 30.8 126.2 112.9 Amortization of intangible assets 33.2 33.2 133.4 131.9 Other operating expense, net 19.8 12.5 47.5 35.3 Income from operations 31.1 40.4 173.9 88.3 Interest expense, net 33.4 49.6 146.0 198.2 Tax indemnification expense, net 1.4 19.6 0.8 31.2 Other expense, net 2.3 23.1 53.1 84.2 Loss before income taxes (6.0 ) (51.9 ) (26.0 ) (225.3 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3.9 (11.0 ) 28.3 (13.4 ) Net loss $ (9.9 ) $ (40.9 ) $ (54.3 ) $ (211.9 ) Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (1.45 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding 236.6 146.6 228.2 146.3





ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions) January 2, 2022 January 3, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 309.7 $ 132.8 Accounts receivable 257.2 318.7 Inventories 305.4 278.7 Other current assets 139.4 127.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 791.4 832.0 Goodwill 573.6 580.1 Intangible assets, net 879.2 1,016.7 Deferred income taxes 9.7 8.0 Other assets 98.2 107.5 Total assets $ 3,363.8 $ 3,401.5 Accounts payable $ 181.0 $ 146.2 Accrued liabilities 299.6 284.7 Deferred revenue 34.5 35.5 Current portion of borrowings 63.4 160.0 Long-term borrowings 2,186.7 3,558.5 Employee-related obligations 37.1 39.3 Other liabilities 78.9 120.8 Deferred income taxes 72.1 67.3 Total liabilities 2,953.3 4,412.3 Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 410.5 (1,010.8 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 3,363.8 $ 3,401.5





ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 Cash provided by operating activities $ 98.4 $ 94.7 $ 286.6 $ 46.1 Cash used in investing activities (31.8 ) (17.9 ) (43.6 ) (45.4 ) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (12.7 ) (15.5 ) (74.7 ) 55.8 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash — 3.2 (0.9 ) 3.7 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 53.9 64.5 167.4 60.2 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 257.7 79.7 144.2 84.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 311.6 $ 144.2 $ 311.6 $ 144.2 January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 Reconciliation to amounts within the consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 309.7 $ 132.8 $ 309.7 $ 132.8 Restricted cash included in Other assets 1.9 11.4 1.9 11.4 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 311.6 $ 144.2 $ 311.6 $ 144.2

ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 Net loss $ (9.9 ) $ (40.9 ) $ (54.3 ) $ (211.9 ) Interest expense, net 33.4 49.6 146.0 198.2 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3.9 (11.0 ) 28.3 (13.4 ) Depreciation and amortization 81.5 86.3 328.1 325.9 Stock-based compensation (a) 2.7 2.4 22.2 8.6 Restructuring and severance-related costs (b) 3.5 2.4 8.2 11.7 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 50.3 12.6 Arbitration award (c) — — (7.4 ) — Quidel acquisition-related costs (d) 7.0 — 7.0 — Tax indemnification expense, net 1.4 19.6 0.8 31.2 Unrealized foreign currency exchanges losses, net (e) — 17.0 — 63.0 Quotient upfront payment (f) — — — 7.5 Other adjustments (g) 4.4 8.2 18.9 22.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 127.9 $ 133.6 $ 548.1 $ 456.0 Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 Net loss $ (9.9 ) $ (40.9 ) $ (54.3 ) $ (211.9 ) Amortization of intangible assets 33.2 33.2 133.4 131.9 Stock-based compensation (a) 2.7 2.4 22.2 8.6 Restructuring and severance-related costs (b) 3.5 2.4 8.2 11.7 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 50.3 12.6 Arbitration award (c) — — (7.4 ) — Quidel acquisition-related costs (d) 7.0 — 7.0 — Unrealized foreign currency exchanges losses, net (e) — 17.0 — 63.0 Quotient upfront payment (f) — — — 7.5 Other adjustments (g) 6.4 8.2 23.4 22.6 Total adjustments 52.8 63.2 237.1 257.9 Tax effect of reconciling items (h) (1.9 ) — (7.5 ) (6.3 ) Discrete tax items (i) 1.7 6.8 12.4 11.5 Adjusted net income $ 42.8 $ 29.1 $ 187.7 $ 51.2 Adjusted basic EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.82 $ 0.35 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.80 $ 0.34 Diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding 243.3 151.7 234.7 150.6





(a) Represents expense related to awards granted under our 2014 Equity Incentive Plan (b) Represents restructuring and severance costs related to several discrete initiatives intended to strengthen operational performance and to support building our commercial capabilities. (c) Represents an award from an arbitration proceeding related to one of our collaboration agreements of $8.5 million, partially offset by related legal fees of $1.1 million. (d) Represents acquiree-related transaction costs related to the acquisition agreement with Quidel. (e) Represents noncash unrealized gains and losses resulting from the remeasurement of transactions denominated in foreign currencies primarily related to intercompany loans. Beginning in fiscal 2021, we initiated programs to mitigate the impact of foreign currencies related to intercompany loans in our results. We recorded net noncash unrealized losses of approximately $4.9 million and unrealized gains of approximately $33.0 million for the fiscal quarter and year ended January 2, 2022, respectively. We intend for these programs to mitigate the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations related to intercompany loans in current and future periods. Therefore, effective January 4, 2021, we no longer exclude noncash unrealized gains and losses from Adjusted EBITDA. (f) Represents an initial, non-refundable upfront payment made to Quotient Ltd. ("Quotient"), one of our partners and suppliers. (g) Represents miscellaneous other adjustments related to unusual items impacting our results, including the elimination of management fees and noncash derivative mark-to-market (gains) losses. See information below:





Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 EU medical device regulation transition costs $ 1.0 $ 1.0 $ 4.0 $ 4.3 Principal shareholder management fee 0.8 0.7 3.0 3.0 Derivative mark-to-market (gains) losses (0.2 ) 2.2 0.4 1.5 Other 2.8 4.3 11.5 13.8 Total other adjustments $ 4.4 $ 8.2 $ 18.9 $ 22.6





Adjusted net income also includes the elimination of certain noncash charges related to one of our derivative instruments and other noncash charges related to one of our operational initiatives. (h) Non-GAAP adjustments were tax effected based on the nature of the expense and related jurisdiction, many of which are impacted by valuation allowances resulting in little to no tax impact. (i) We exclude deferred tax resulting from changes in tax law and expiration of statutes, adjustments for uncertain tax positions, and other unusual items not related to current operating results.





Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended (Dollars in millions) January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities - GAAP $ 98.4 $ 94.7 $ 286.6 $ 46.1 Adjustments: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (31.2 ) (15.7 ) (58.4 ) (44.1 ) Proceeds from cross currency swaps — — 15.2 2.7 Milestone payments and other, net (0.6 ) (2.2 ) (0.4 ) (4.0 ) Unusual or non-recurring payments (j) 6.3 9.1 17.2 40.1 Adjusted free cash flow (k) $ 72.9 $ 85.9 $ 260.3 $ 40.8

(j) Prior year amounts have been revised to conform to current period presentation. (k) We define adjusted free cash flow as net cash flows from operating activities accounted for under GAAP less purchases of property, plant and equipment plus or minus any unusual or non-recurring payments.





ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results Core and Non-Core Revenue and Core Revenue by Segment (Unaudited) (In millions) Fiscal Quarter Ended January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 Percent

Change Currency

Impact Constant

Currency (a) CoV-2 Assays

Impact Constant

Currency (a)

excl. CoV-2 Assays Core revenue $ 518.9 $ 501.0 3.5 % (0.8 )% 4.3 % (3.7 )% 8.0 % Non-core revenue 2.1 15.6 (86.4 )% — % (86.4 )% — % (86.4 )% Net revenue $ 521.0 $ 516.6 0.8 % (0.7 )% 1.6 % (3.4 )% 5.0 % Segment core revenue Americas $ 302.6 $ 296.0 2.2 % (0.2 )% 2.4 % (5.2 )% 7.6 % EMEA 72.9 72.3 0.8 % (2.6 )% 3.4 % (2.1 )% 5.5 % Greater China 75.3 67.2 12.1 % 3.8 % 8.2 % — % 8.2 % Other 68.1 65.5 4.0 % (6.2 )% 10.2 % (2.0 )% 12.2 % Core revenue $ 518.9 $ 501.0 3.5 % (0.8 )% 4.3 % (3.7 )% 8.0 % Fiscal Year Ended January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 Percent

Change Currency

Impact Constant

Currency (a) CoV-2 Assays

Impact Constant

Currency (a)

excl. CoV-2 Assays Core revenue $ 2,014.7 $ 1,734.8 16.1 % 1.5 % 14.6 % (1.1 )% 15.7 % Non-core revenue 28.1 31.4 (9.8 )% — % (9.8 )% — % (9.8 )% Net revenue $ 2,042.8 $ 1,766.2 15.7 % 1.5 % 14.2 % (1.0 )% 15.2 % Segment core revenue Americas $ 1,200.8 $ 1,036.2 15.9 % 0.4 % 15.5 % (2.0 )% 17.5 % EMEA 276.3 240.3 15.0 % 3.4 % 11.6 % 1.5 % 10.1 % Greater China 274.4 229.6 19.5 % 7.2 % 12.3 % — % 12.3 % Other 263.2 228.7 15.1 % (1.1 )% 16.2 % (0.9 )% 17.1 % Core revenue $ 2,014.7 $ 1,734.8 16.1 % 1.5 % 14.6 % (1.1 )% 15.7 %

(a) The term "constant currency" means we have translated local currency revenues for all reporting periods to U.S. dollars using internally-derived currency exchange rates held constant for each year. This additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results Core Revenue (Unaudited) (In millions) Fiscal Quarter Ended January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 Percent

Change Currency

Impact Constant

Currency (a) Clinical Laboratories $ 349.2 $ 334.8 4.2 % (0.4 )% 4.6 % Transfusion Medicine 169.7 166.2 2.1 % (1.5 )% 3.6 % Core revenue $ 518.9 $ 501.0 3.5 % (0.8 )% 4.3 % Fiscal Year Ended January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 Percent

Change Currency

Impact Constant

Currency (a) Clinical Laboratories $ 1,350.4 $ 1,154.2 17.0 % 1.6 % 15.4 % Transfusion Medicine 664.3 580.6 14.4 % 1.3 % 13.1 % Core revenue $ 2,014.7 $ 1,734.8 16.1 % 1.5 % 14.6 %

(a) The term "constant currency" means we have translated local currency revenues for all reporting periods to U.S. dollars using internally-derived currency exchange rates held constant for each year. This additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.