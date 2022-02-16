Rover to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 7, 2022

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. ROVR ("Rover"), the world's largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, March 7, 2022. On the same day, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Rover's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).
|What:
|Rover Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
|When:
|Monday, March 7, 2022
|Time:
|1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)
|Live Call:
|US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 714-3266
International: (360) 562-9905
Conference ID: 4480574
|Live Webcast:
|https://investors.rover.com/
A webcast replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for at least 90 days on https://investors.rover.com/.
About Rover Group, Inc.
Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover ROVR is the world's largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit https://www.rover.com.
Contacts
Investors:
investors@rover.com
Brinlea Johnson
(415) 269-2645
Media:
pr@rover.com
Kristin Sandberg
(360) 510-6365
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
