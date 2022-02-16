OraSure Technologies, Inc. 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ET

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. OSUR has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2021 fourth quarter financial results and certain business developments for 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
February 23, 2022 Schedule:
4:01 p.m. ET - 2021 fourth quarter financial results press release will be distributed.
4:50 p.m. ET - To participate in the conference call, dial (888) 771-4371 (Domestic) or (847) 585-4405 (International) and reference Conference ID # 50277718.
5:00 p.m. ET - Conference call and simultaneous Webcast begins.
The conference call will also be available via webcast, and may be accessed on the Investor Relations page of OraSure's website, www.orasure.com. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access, 10 minutes prior to the call.
If you are unable to participate, a replay of the call will be archived on OraSure's website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for 14 days. A replay of the call can also be accessed until midnight, March 9, 2022 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and entering the Conference ID # 50277718.
|Investor Contact:
|Media Contact:
|Scott Gleason
|Amy Koch
|Interim CFO & SVP Investor Relations & Corp. Communications
|Sr. Mgr. Corporate Communications
|484-425-0588
|484-523-1815
|sgleason@orasure.com
|media@orasure.com
