Cytek to Participate in the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. ("Cytek Biosciences" or "Cytek") CTKB, today announced the company will be participating virtually in the upcoming 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference.
Cytek's management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 9th at 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company website at: investors.cytekbio.com.
About Cytek Biosciences
Cytek Biosciences is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek's novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with exquisite sensitivity. Cytek's FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems, its cell sorter, the Aurora CS, and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe.
Other than Cytek's Northern Lights CLC system, which is available for clinical use in China and the European Union, Cytek's products are for research use only – not for use in diagnostic procedures or for clinical purposes.
Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP and Northern Lights are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Carrie Mendivil/Alex Khan
Gilmartin Group LLC
investors@cytekbio.com
Media Contact:
Stephanie Olsen
Lages & Associates
(949) 453-8080
stephanie@lages.com
