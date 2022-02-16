Landsea Homes Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation LSEA announced today that the company will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 7:00 AM Pacific time (10:00 AM Eastern time) to discuss its financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.
Conference Call Details:
Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Time: 7:00 AM Pacific time (10:00 AM Eastern time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-833-672-0663
International dial-in number: 1-929-517-0343
Conference ID: 9677438
Replay Details:
Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056
International replay number: 1-404-537-3406
Replay ID: 9677438
The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.
About Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Corporation LSEA is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.
An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element."® Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.
Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.
Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.
For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Drew Mackintosh
Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC
drew@mackintoshir.com
(310) 924-9036
Media Contact:
Annie Noebel
Cornerstone Communications
anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com
(949) 449-2527
