Oyster Point Pharma To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results On February 24, 2022

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. OYST, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after the market close. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details

To access the live call by phone, please dial (855) 548-1220 (US/Canada) or (602) 563-8619 (International). The conference ID number is 7788145. A telephone replay will be available for approximately 7 days following the live conference call. To access the telephone replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 (US/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID number is 7788145.

Webcast Details

The webcast will be made available on the company's website at www.oysterpointrx.com

under the "Events & Presentations" section.

About Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Oyster Point Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. In October 2021, Oyster Point Pharma received FDA approval for TYRVAYA™ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray. Oyster Point has a growing pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical programs and continues to expand its research and development pipeline through internal innovation and external collaborations. Oyster Point is continuously striving to advance breakthrough science and deliver therapies seeking to address the unmet needs of patients with ophthalmic disease and the eye care professionals who take care of them. For more information, visit www.oysterpointrx.com and follow @OysterPointRx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to us. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. These statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding future events, including our plans for and the anticipated benefits of and safety of our product candidates, the timing, objectives and results of the clinical studies and anticipated regulatory and development milestones, including potential timing of NDA submission and potential commercialization. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are posted on our website and are available from us without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

