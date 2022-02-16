ARA Applauds B.C. Government Announcement on Skilled Trades Certification

BURNABY, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Retailers Association (ARA) applauds today's announcement by the B.C. government that skilled trades certification is coming to the province in the near future. The association has long-advocated for skilled trades certification for the automotive repair sector, citing that British Columbia is the only Canadian province that does not already have such requirements in place.



The ARA states that automotive technology has advanced to the point where no one should be allowed to offer automotive repair and service without the proper training and qualifications, and believes that most British Columbians would be surprised to learn that no such requirements exist in the province at this time.

"If two cars are approaching each other on the highway, going 120 km/h, they are really approaching one another at 240 km/h, which is the speed of a Formula 1 race car and, at present, there is no requirement that whoever fixed the brakes on either of those vehicles is certified in the trade," says ARA President and CEO, Adrian Scovell. "It's crazy to think that there is no requirement for a person servicing your vehicle to be a certified in any way."

Modern vehicles are equipped with an array of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) -- automatic braking, lane-departure warning, and other collision avoidance technology -- designed to improve safety. However, these systems are complex and require a much higher skill level to repair and service. As motorists come to depend on these systems, it is imperative that they are functioning as designed, which requires technicians to be properly trained.

In today's announcement, Government has added the structure to monitor and administer the Skilled Trades Program. This is a critical component to ensure that all technicians offering service to the public are actually properly certified.

"This is one of the biggest breakthroughs we've ever been a part of as the association representing the automotive sector," says Scovell, who explains that skilled trades status for mechanical and collision repair will add value to trades jobs and elevate the level of professionalism within the industry.

"There are many highly skilled automotive tradespeople in British Columbia, and they support changes in legislation with a system to ensure standards are maintained. A Skilled Trades Certification system, including a process to ensure standards are met, will restore respect for trades, put skilled back in skilled trades, and with it respect for skilled trades people."

Scovell adds, "Skilled trades certification offers a chance for students training for a first job, those retraining for a new reality, those born here, and those who have chosen to live here, to be a part of reigniting the engine of a vibrant B.C. economy as we come out of this pandemic."

The ARA looks forward to continuing work with the government in support of skilled trades certification.

About the ARA: Proudly driving industry excellence for over six decades, the Automotive Retailers Association (ARA) is the trusted resource and respected voice of the automotive industry, representing over 1,000 automotive businesses in British Columbia. Look for the ARA logo, your sign of a preferred service provider.

For more information:

Adrian Scovell

President and CEO

Automotive Retailers Association

Ph: (604) 432-7987

Email: communication@ara.bc.ca

ara.bc.ca