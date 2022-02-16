Parking Concepts, Inc. Awarded Contract with the City of Pasadena to Manage Nine Parking Structures

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parking Concepts, Inc. (PCI) is pleased to announce the commencement of operations with the City of Pasadena to oversee the entire parking facility management program. PCI will implement their optimization strategies that have led them to success in other municipal and public parking portfolios throughout California, Texas, Iowa and Michigan. The contractual scope of services consists of professional parking management and facility maintenance for a total of nine structures
"Our operations in Old Town Pasadena have been a flagship for us. We plan to bring that same standard of excellence to the entire City," says Bob Hindle, Parking Concepts, Inc. Senior Vice President.
"PCI will continue to elevate the facility maintenance in these newly awarded parking structures and provide the same uncompromising oversight already demonstrated with immense success in the three Old Town parking structures that we previously managed," says Hindle.
Parking Concepts, Inc. aims to offer exemplary service to its clients and customers alike. Focusing on the customer experience more than the bottom line, Parking Concepts, Inc. has built its business model on this foundation and has been able to expand into multiple markets, deliver exceptional results, and innovative management strategies.
Founded as a customer service-oriented parking management firm in 1974, Parking Concepts Inc. also offers transportation solutions under their business branch Transportation Concepts.
With a client-focused approach in every division of their business operations, PCI is set to bring smooth operations, exceptional maintenance, innovative technology, and service orientated staff members to the City of Pasadena parking structures.
To see more about Parking Concepts, Inc. and their services, visit their website: https://parkingconcepts.com/services/parking-services/
Contact:
Trystan Henry
Director of Business Development
Parking Concepts, Inc.
O: 949-753-7525
E: thenry@pcioc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.