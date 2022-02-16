IFIC Welcomes New Member – FIS Financial Solutions, Canada Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced that FIS Financial Solutions, Canada Inc. has joined the organization as an affiliate member.

"On behalf of our board and membership, I am pleased to welcome FIS Financial Solutions to IFIC," said Paul C. Bourque, President and CEO. "With its expertise in the fintech space, IFIC looks forward to the unique perspective the firm will offer to ongoing industry discussions."

Founded in 1989, FIS Financial Solutions, Canada Inc. is part of FIS, a leading technology provider that connects merchants, banks, and capital markets. With more than 55,000 experts across 50+ countries, the company offers more than 450 solutions and processes over $79 billion transactions globally.

For more information on FIS, please visit www.fisglobal.com.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada's investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada's savers to Canada's economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

