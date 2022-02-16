Associa McKay Management Selected to Manage Three New Alabama Communities

Birmingham, AL, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa McKay Management is pleased to announce management partnerships with the boards of directors for three new client communities across Alabama.

The first new client association is a master-planned community for 55+ active adults located in Opelika, Alabama. The community has 134 new single-family homes and features a 4,400 square foot clubhouse, community pool, two lakes, wandering creeks, and natural waterfalls.

Associa McKay Management also assumed management of a 300-unit community in Gardendale, Alabama. Residents of this association enjoy a swimming pool, pavilion, picnic area, and stone fireplace. The community also features easily accessible nature trails.

Finally, the branch will also partner with the board of directors for a 27-unit townhome community that is currently in development. This new community is bringing urban luxury to downtown Birmingham. Its townhomes feature open two and three-bedroom layouts, private attached garage parking, and rooftop decks.

"As part of every new partnership we initiate, our team strategically implements a comprehensive range of expert management services to help our clients best achieve their community goals," stated Morgan Place, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa McKay Management president. "We are excited to have been selected by the respective boards of these new client communities, and look forward to developing strong, sustainable relationships with the associations and their residents."

