Digital Pi Introduces Bizible Consulting, Helps B2B Companies Attribute Marketing Efforts To Revenue

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Pi , a Merkle company and global team of strategic marketing automation consultants , is now offering Bizible expert consulting services to help companies better understand the impact their marketing efforts have on revenue.



Bizible is a powerful B2B marketing attribution tool that integrates with marketing automation platforms, such as Adobe Marketo Engage. The tool provides automatic, omni-channel, multi-touch attribution, offering visibility into which channels are driving the most customer engagement.

Businesses often face challenges around setting up Bizible properly and interpreting the results after setup. These issues, combined with turnover and resourcing challenges, can impact the organization's ability to drive adoption. Digital Pi's new service offerings address these challenges to help companies realize powerful insights for the long term.

Digital Pi now offers expert end-to-end Bizible consulting services at all stages:

Strategy to Set the Vision - Digital Pi's Bizible team helps companies assess reporting needs and develop attribution strategies to best fit the business needs and goals. Based on intelligence gained in the discovery, consultants develop a custom strategy to address stakeholders demands.

Best Practice Implementation and Optimization - Digital Pi helps businesses create a solid foundation to measure attribution by configuring channels and subchannel framework, developing CRM activity touchpoints, mapping lifecycle stages, and more.

Ongoing Bizible Analytics Managed Services - Bizible experts work with stakeholders to develop and customize reports that complement existing Marketo, CRM, and native Bizible reports. This service offering helps businesses fill resource and expertise gaps.

The segue into Bizible consulting is a natural one for Digital Pi, as the service ties into the revenue attribution component of the company's Gold Standard foundational processes. As with all marketing automation platforms the company specializes in, Digital Pi's goal with Bizible is to not only implement or optimize, but to continue working with analytics as businesses evolve as part of a business's overall marketing automation strategy.

Learn more about Digital Pi's Bizible expert consulting services: https://digitalpi.com/technologies/bizible-expert-services/

About Digital Pi: Digital Pi helps companies build, manage and optimize their marketing automation on a global scale. Our clients need marketing technology that enables sales and marketing to engage customers effectively and efficiently, with the ability to measure and optimize continuously. As part of Merkle B2B, we offer a full breadth of service offerings that transform B2B organizations across the globe.