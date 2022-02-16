FOUR YEARS AFTER HURRICANE MARIA, ENDEAVORS CONTINUES TO HELP THE RECOVERY EFFORT IN PUERTO RICO.

Puerto Rico, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past four years, the nonprofit organization Endeavors has been aiding the recovery efforts of the Puerto Rican community following Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island in 2017.
As part of the recovery effort, Endeavors continues assisting vulnerable populations across the island of Puerto Rico, where much of the aid has been slow to arrive for various reasons. According to Endeavors' Director of Operations Carlos Cubero, one of the organization's largest achievements has been rebuilding approximately 2,500 homes across 50 municipalities in partnership with volunteers and missionaries who have continued to visit the island since the hurricane hit.
"We are living a crisis within a crisis," Cubero emphasized, "and we continue to work towards the recovery of homes of the most vulnerable people."
Cubero points to Endeavors' work in Arecibo as an example of the impact the organization has made, and proof that recovery is possible.
With offices across the island, Endeavors witnesses on a daily basis the extent of recovery work still left to do. The organization continues to bet on the resilience of the Puerto Rican community and offers a range of Disaster Case Management services and programming to support children, seniors, families, Veterans, individuals experiencing homelessness, and more. These personalized services include customized and comprehensive recovery plans, estimates for home repairs, referral services, and advocacy.
ABOUT ENDEAVORS
Endeavors is a national service organization that has been assisting vulnerable populations since 1969. Endeavors offers an array of services and programs supporting children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors serves people in crisis with personalized services. For more information, visit www.endeavors.org.
