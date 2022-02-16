Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market to Hit $16.49 Billion by 2027. APAC Emerges as the Largest Region and Major Revenue Generator in the Market – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pressure sensitive adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.24% during the period 2021−2027.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:
- The major drivers of the pressure-sensitive adhesive market include the growth in the automotive and transportation, building and construction, electrical and electronics, medical and healthcare, packaging, and others.
- Growth in the construction industry and increase in automotive production has positively impacted the adoption of pressure-sensitive adhesives.
- Pressure-sensitive adhesives give superior bonding strength and flexibility to any kind of substrate. They are widely used in packaging materials and electrical and electronic components due to their ability to provide adhesion even at high environmental pressure.
- The packaging industry is the major industry for pressure-sensitive adhesives. Pressure-sensitive adhesives are used for clear packaging and corrugated boxes that are widely used for transit deliveries and e-commerce packages.
- APAC is the leading market for pressure-sensitive adhesives and accounted for a revenue share of 47% in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributable to the surge in demand from the automotive, construction, footwear, and packaging industries.
PRESSURE SENSITIVE ADHESIVES MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|REPORT ATTRIBUTE
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)
|USD 16.49 BILLION (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (UNIT SHIPMENT)
|10.97 MEGATON UNITS (2027)
|CAGR
|OVER 6% (2022-2027)
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST PERIOD
|2022–2027
|LARGEST MARKET
|APAC
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Radiation Cured), Formulation (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polyurethane, and Others), Application (Tapes, Labels, Graphic, and Others), End User (Packaging, Automotive and Transportation, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Medical and Healthcare, and Others
|GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
|North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|US, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, UK, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
KEY OFFERINGS:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Shipment | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by technology, formulation, application, end-user, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/pressure-sensitive-addhesive-market
PRESSURE SENSITIVE ADHESIVES MARKET – SEGMENTATION
- Solvent-based pressure-sensitive adhesives are more expensive to manufacture and have a longer shelf life. Controlling solvent emissions necessitates additional processing stages, which raises production costs.
- The acrylic sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48 due to the surge in demand for tapes and labels used in applications such as envelopes, decals, and medical tapes. Acrylics work well in both removable and permanent pressure-sensitive adhesives in these applications.
- Acrylic-type tapes are widely used in industrial applications as they possess natural tack and the ability to substitute rubber-based tapes. Rubber-based pressure-sensitive tapes tend to be yellow when exposed to UV light, but acrylic-based pressure-sensitive adhesives show no sign of yellow color when exposed to UV light.
By Technology
- Water-Based
- Solvent-Based
- Hot-Melt
- Radiation Cured
By Formulation
- Acrylic
- Rubber
- Silicone
- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
- Polyurethane
- Others
By Application
- Tapes
- Labels
- Graphic
- Others
By End-User
- Packaging
- Automotive and Transportation
- Building and Construction
- Electrical and Electronics
- Medical and Healthcare
- Others
PRESSURE SENSITIVE ADHESIVES MARKET – DYNAMICS
The need for environment-friendly alternatives will fuel the demand for bio-based adhesives in the coming future. Numerous pressure-sensitive adhesives manufacturers have been formulating bio-based holt-melt pressure-sensitive adhesives. Based on the usage and formulation they generally contain somewhere around 20% to 50% renewable raw materials. Additionally, various stringent regulations by regulatory bodies such as the United States Environmental Protection Association (USEPA) and the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) have compelled vendors in the market to explore new growth opportunities in terms of bio-based adhesives. Thus, bio-based pressure-sensitive adhesives are now being recognized worldwide as the need of the hour and have demonstrated tremendous potential in the future.
KEY DRIVERS AND TRENDS FUELING MARKET GROWTH:
- Growing Use of Pressure-sensitive Adhesives in Tapes
- Ease-Of-Use and Low Costs Associated with Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives
- Unprecedented Growth of E-commerce Market
- Growing Popularity of Sustainable Packaging
PRESSURE SENSITIVE ADHESIVES MARKET – GEOGRAPHY
In 2021, APAC emerged as the leading consumer of pressure-sensitive adhesives and accounted for a revenue share of $5,359.92 million. China, India, and Japan are the largest contributors in the region. Moreover, the region is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. Factors such as the surge in foreign investments, growth across the manufacturing sector, low labor and raw material costs have contributed to market growth. Also, the expanding middle-class population and the rising living standards throughout APAC countries are fueling the rise of the construction, packaging, furniture, and automotive industries, which is driving the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/pressure-sensitive-addhesive-market
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Japan
- Indonesia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Major Vendors
- 3M
- Business Overview
- Product offerings
- Key Strategies
- Key Strengths
- Key Opportunities
- B. Fuller
- Arkema
- Henkel
- DOW
Other Prominent Vendors
- Avery Dennison
- Business Overview
- Product offerings
- Helmitin
- Dymax
- Franklin International
- Beardow Adams
- Jowat
- Mapei
- Pidilite
- Sika
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Anabond
- Drytac
- Jesons Industries
- Ester Chemical
- Delo
- Dyna-tech adhesives
- Cattie Adhesives
- Scapa Industrial
- Lintec
- ExxonMobil chemical
Explore our chemicals and materials profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to View Full Report Table of Content
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Hot Melt Adhesives Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Epoxy Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Polyurethane Adhesive Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Water-Based Adhesive Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.