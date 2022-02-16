LifeLabs' President and CEO named one of the "Top 25 Biotech CEOs" for the second consecutive year

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to share that LifeLabs' President and CEO, Charles Brown, has been named one of the "Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2022" by The Healthcare Technology Report. This is Charles' second consecutive year for receiving this recognition.
Hundreds of nominations were submitted this year to The Healthcare Technology Report and winners were selected based on leaders' dedication to customer care and their contributions to the advancement of medicine.
"I am truly honoured to be selected for the second consecutive year for this award amongst such a distinguished list of leaders," says Charles. It's a testament of hard work and dedication from our entire team at LifeLabs. I'm extremely proud of our team's perseverance through times of uncertainty and disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I graciously accept this award on behalf of the LifeLabs Team, and I look forward to what we will achieve together to advance healthcare this year and beyond."
Charles was ranked #2 amongst awardees for his impressive efforts in guiding LifeLabs through organizational transformation in the past year. Since joining LifeLabs in 2018, Charles has worked to evolve LifeLabs into a commercially driven organization that brings customer-centred value to market. By showcasing the possibility of delivering value-based outcomes, Charles empowers his employees to make a difference and facilitate innovative change. During COVID-19, Charles' leadership guided the team to quickly pivot and adapt to respond to the pandemic by providing essential COVID-19 testing, while maintaining full operation of lab testing and diagnostic work.
The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector.
To learn more about the award and the other individuals included in the list, please click here.
About LifeLabs
LifeLabs is Canada's leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 6,000 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab, and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.
