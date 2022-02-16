ClubCorp Continues to Expand Presence in Third-Party Management Space

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubLife Management – a full-service management and consulting division of ClubCorp – recently added its seventh new client in the past 13 months with the announcement that it has been selected to operate Skyline Country Club in Tucson, AZ.



Established in late 2018, ClubLife Management offers clients a unique opportunity to strategically leverage the infrastructure of the industry's leading owner of private clubs, ClubCorp, while maintaining operational autonomy and providing their members with access to ClubCorp's unmatched reciprocal network of over 300 private clubs.

ClubLife Management's newest client, Skyline Country Club, is an esteemed full-service lifestyle club located in the shadows of the beautiful Catalina Foothills just north of Tucson. Club amenities include an 18-hole championship golf course, resort-style pool complex, six clay tennis courts, newly-renovated fitness center – and a dazzling 58,000 sq. ft clubhouse highlighted by stunning views of downtown Tucson.

"We're delighted to partner with ClubLife Management as we enter an exciting new era at Skyline Country Club," said Skyline's General Manager / Chief Operating Officer Sergio Salazar. "The opportunity to strategically tap into the vast tools and resources available through the connectivity to ClubCorp, is something that we're incredibly excited about."

With the Skyline addition, ClubLife Management has now added seven new properties to its portfolio since the beginning of 2021, and is currently in advanced discussions with additional clubs across the country.

"We saw a tremendous opportunity to expand our presence in third-party management in 2018 with the formation of ClubLife Management," said David Pillsbury, ClubCorp's Chief Executive Officer. "The growth we've seen over the past three years, with the addition of 15 new deals is a testament to the tremendous effort of the CLM team and certainly validates the initial business thesis."

On top of the addition of the seven new clients, ClubLife was also busy on the retention front in 2021 – extending engagements with a number of clients including Crystal Lake Country Club in Crystal Lake, Ill., Canebrake Country Club in Hattiesburg, MS, Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. and Midlothian Country Club in Chicago, Ill.

"The decision for us to extend our engagement with ClubLife Management was an obvious one," said Bob Buthod, Board President, Crystal Lake Country Club. "We've seen tremendous growth in the member count and with the overall financial performance of the Club, but most importantly the member experience. ClubLife made a commitment to us in 2019 to improve in all three of those areas – and they've been true to their word on all counts. We're looking forward to continuing this partnership into 2027."

ClubLife Management also played a central role in perhaps the most highly-anticipated new golf course project of 2021 at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens. The property's old "Squire Course" was reimagined by visionary golf Andy Staples architect into two innovative golf experiences. The Staple, a bold new take on the modern short course featuring nine holes ranging from 60-130 yards opened for play in July. This was followed in September by the unveiling of The Match, an innovative new concept that combines classic golf course design principles with a radical take on format. The Match scorecard does not reference Par, Slope or Course Rating, underscoring the intent for players to engage in match play games including best ball, foursomes and skins as well as a host of additional non-stroke play formats.

ClubLife also continues to add resources to support its growing portfolio, recently announcing the addition of Tariq Kassam 20-year industry veteran as National Director of Food and Beverage and Michelle Parmer, long-time ClubCorp Executive, as new Vice President of Sales and Member Experience. Their additions compliment a robust lineup of seasoned industry executives dedicated exclusively to servicing clients in the CLM portfolio.

"We're thrilled with the continued growth and expansion of the ClubLife Management portfolio," said David Pillsbury, ClubCorp's Chief Executive Officer. "The experience and dedicated support from the ClubLife Management team, coupled with the industry-leading tools and resources that ClubCorp brings to bear has proven to be a winning formula for our third-party management clients. We're looking forward to even brighter 2022."

About ClubLife Management

ClubLife Management, an affiliate of ClubCorp, provides full-service management to private clubs, premier resort properties and city clubs. Services, with a hands-on focus and a dedicated team of senior executives, include access to ClubCorp's supplier purchasing power, leading technology platform and cutting-edge digital marketing. In addition, members can enjoy access to a worldwide network of 300+ country clubs, city and stadium clubs. To request services or find out more about ClubLife Management, visit www.clublifemanagement.com.

About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, work spaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming.

ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.



