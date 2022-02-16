Significant emissions reduction anticipated from new technologies via CRIN Low Emission Fuels and Products Technology Competition

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN)



Today, CRIN is announcing four projects identified for funding through its $80 million CAD oil and gas technology competitions aimed at accelerating solutions that have the potential to contribute significantly to achieving Canada's 2050 climate targets and position Canada as a global leader in clean, sustainable, diverse energy systems.

Early analysis by proponents suggests that the four projects announced today are anticipated to result in combined accumulative emissions reduction of 55.43 megatonnes (MT) of CO 2 equivalent (CO 2 e) by 2033. Combined project value is estimated at $106 million CAD, including CRIN funding of over $30 million CAD.

Projects identified for funding: CRIN Low Emission Fuels and Products Technology Competition

Industry Partners Project Title Estimated Emission Reduction* Funding from CRIN (CAD) Ekona Power Inc. Cenovus Energy Inc.

TransAlta Pilot Deployment of Ekona's Pulse Methane Pyrolyzer (PMP) Solution for Clean Hydrogen Production 35.10 MT $8,000,000 Enerkem Inc. Suncor Energy

Infra Synthetic Fuels Inc. Advanced Carbon Recycling Technologies to Diversify Canada's Energy Sector with Forestry Biomass Derived Renewable Fuel 3.34 MT $5,528,758 KWI Polymers Inc. Suncor Energy Clean H2 (hydrogen) Generation via Natural Gas Pyrolysis 13.77 MT $10,000,000 FuelCell Energy (through its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Versa Power Systems) Canadian Natural

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Chevron Canada

COSIA

Emissions Reduction Alberta

Suncor Energy

Shell Canada Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC) Demonstration Pilot 3.22 MT $6,836,708 TOTAL: 55.43 MT $ 30,365,466 *Estimated GHG emission reduction accumulated to end of 2033 in megatonnes (MT) of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e)

+ Small- or Medium-Size Enterprise (SME)

CRIN's trio of oil and gas technology competitions will announce up to $80 million CAD in 2022, made possible by funding from the Government of Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF):

CRIN Low Emission Fuels and Products Technology Competition (announced today); powered by competition coordinators Foresight Canada and The Delphi Group

(announced today); powered by competition coordinators Foresight Canada and The Delphi Group CRIN Reducing Environmental Footprint Technology Competition (register now to attend March 9, 2022)

(register now to attend March 9, 2022) CRIN Digital Oil & Gas Technology Competition (announced January 26, 2022)



Each competition focuses on specific objectives within priority environmental and economic theme areas defined by industry. The Low Emission Fuels and Products Technology Competition required projects to support at least one of four focus areas:

Innovative products from hydrocarbons

Carbon capture and utilization

Hydrogen and geothermal

Low carbon intensity alternatives and new fuels

Project teams were required to include a small or medium-size enterprise (SME) technology solution developer working in partnership with at least one oil and gas producer to demonstrate vital collaboration, industry investment, and technical expertise and facilities or sites that are necessary to scale innovation for commercialization.

While emission reductions and other environmental benefits are key priorities, CRIN competitions also highlight economic and public benefits that investment in innovation provides for Canada. Each project contributes to job and business creation, increased competitiveness in the global market, development of a highly skilled workforce, knowledge sharing and ecosystem development, improved health and safety, or other benefits for Canada.

CRIN's two-stage Low Emission Fuels and Products Technology Competition included a field of over 35 eligible applicants in the expression of interest phase with 10 finalists invited to the full project proposal phase.

"As we work to reduce our greenhouse gas emission and met our ambitious climate targets, collaborating with the oil and gas industry to foster innovation within their sector is essential. The projects identified through the CRIN Low Emissions Fuels & Products Technology Competition can accelerate clean solutions and lead the way on how we can create jobs, build a healthier environment and grow our economy at the same time."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Supporting clean technologies is an important part of Canada's plan to lower emissions and fight climate change while also building up the low-carbon economy of the future. The four projects receiving funding today are a testament to world-leading Canadian innovation and show how a collaborative approach between government and industry can provide a pathway to achieving net-zero by 2050."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

"CRIN is extremely pleased to support these projects that will deliver real results toward environmental targets including greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions to help achieve Canada's net-zero targets. We applaud the collaborative partnerships and investments that allow knowledge to be shared across the oil and gas innovation ecosystem to deliver a sustainable energy future for Canadians."

– Ginny Flood, Chair, Clean Resource Innovation Network

"As competition coordinator, Foresight is pleased to support the acceleration and adoption of market-ready clean technologies. Supporting Canada's thriving industries with innovative technology solutions will ensure that we grow the green economy and support global net zero goals while increasing high skilled jobs and maintaining global leadership and competitiveness."

– Jeanette Jackson, CEO, Foresight Canada

The Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) is a pan-Canadian network focused on ensuring Canada's hydrocarbon resources are sustainably developed and integrated into the global energy systems. CRIN, as a ‘network of networks,' connects a vast array of skills, knowledge and experience from oil and gas and other industries to technology developers, researchers, government, investors, academia, entrepreneurs, youth and many other sectors. By identifying industry challenges, we create a market pull to accelerate commercialization and widespread clean technology adoption with environmental, economic and public benefits for Canada. CRIN is supported in part by a $100 million CAD investment from the Government of Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund. Join the CRIN network today to see how the network can support your project!

Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF)

SIF supports national innovation ecosystems, pan-Canadian network-led projects that involve a high degree of collaboration to stimulate innovation and commercialization in areas of Canadian advantage and enhance linkages between businesses and academia/research bodies. CRIN uses the SIF investment to administer initiatives in seven technology focus areas for activities related to ecosystem growth, enhancement and long-term sustainability. These technology focus areas have the highest potential for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and environmental footprint of the oil and gas sector, helping advance net-zero emissions targets. At least half of this funding will go to small and medium-sized businesses, and all will contribute to helping the oil and gas industry continue to create public and economic benefits for Canada alongside environmental benefits.

