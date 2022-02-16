This Device is Completely Transforming Water Search, Rescue and Recovery Missions

Nags Head, NC, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accidents on the water are almost impossible to imagine, yet you may be stunned to learn that roughly 4,000 people a year in the United States pass away from drowning. Every second counts when it comes to search, rescue and recovery, and AquaEye® is a device that is looking to completely transform the way underwater search operations are conducted. AquaEye® is a handheld sonar device that helps to quickly locate and identify human bodies underwater. The device is able to scan 85,000 square feet in five minutes, sometimes making the difference between life and death.
Open waters are a notoriously dangerous place, therefore, the ability to quickly assess a scene with AquaEye® is critical for rescue and recovery operations. AquaEye® is a one-of-a-kind product and is rapidly being adopted by fire rescue, lifeguards, law enforcement and search and rescue teams. With the device responders can identify potential victims within seconds, speeding up the rescue or recovery and therefore reducing overall time and resources.
"We were blown away by what AquaEye® could detect, it has been an absolute gamechanger," says Mike Smith of Wings and Hope Search and Rescue, a non-profit that leads search and rescue missions for grieving families. "As a family going through tragedy, you always hold out hope that the missing person is going to come home. AquaEye® has cut down our search in half, allowing us to bring closure to families much faster. Being able to put someone to rest and begin the healing process is worth more than all the money in the world."
AquaEye® aims to transform waterfront rescue the same way that AED machines improved the success rate of CPR. Search and rescue is a long, tedious process that is emotionally taxing for all involved, but when help is needed quickly, AquaEye® is designed to be grab-and-go for crises. This durable handheld sonar needs only one emergency responder to operate and is ready for immediate shore-based deployment, cutting down search time significantly.
With over 115 teams in 31 states and 8 provinces employing AquaEye®, it is proving to be a vital asset for water rescue and recovery work. AquaEye®'s distributor, Barrier Waterman LLC, is devoted to putting this device into the hands of as many emergency responders as possible. If you are interested in learning more about AquaEye® or purchasing this device call Barrier Waterman LLC (877) 413-8332 or head to its website for more information: https://aquaeyeusa.com/.
AquaEye®, launched in 2019, is distributed by Barrier Waterman LLC and developed by Vodasafe Inc. This device brings technology to water search, rescue, and recovery and transforms water rescue practices. The handheld sonar device is used to assist in finding missing persons in the water resulting in quicker victim recovery. AquaEye® is ready at a moment's notice, speeding up rescue and recovery. With AquaEye, the need for additional recovery resources is reduced and closure is provided for all involved sooner.
