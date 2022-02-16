Streamlytics Surpasses 5 Billion Cookieless 1st Party Data Points Worldwide

Miami, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Streamlytics, the largest first-party data provider of consumer cross-platform activity, continues its rapid growth of cookie-less 1st party data. Today, the company announced that it has processed five billion first-party data points directly and ethically from consumers.
"Streamlytics is pioneering a new era of how consumer data is used. Putting consumers and their privacy first is long overdue and at the core of our ethically sourced data products and solutions." said Streamlytics founder and CEO Angela Benton. "In today's cookie-less environment, our unique data assets provide significant opportunities for brands looking to leverage first-party data ethically for custom audience development, research, and insights."
The five-billion milestone mark is the most recent in a line of notable growth milestones for the company which comes on the heels of an industry wide change of organizations pivoting away from 3rd party cookie usage. Currently, Streamlytics is the only platform that sources raw activity data directly from the originating source. Raw data, from originating sources, is both rare and key as it provides an unprecedented level of detail of consumer activity. Streamlytics unifies raw data from popular product ecosystems inducing Amazon, Google, Uber, Apple as well as products like Netflix and Spotify.
To date, the company has processed an additional 3.3 billion data points since closing 2021 with 1.7 billion data points and has data represented across 127 countries around the world showing growth of 194% in just 2 months.
The velocity in Streamlytics' growth is a strong indication of a shift in consumer adoption for products that allow them to realize the value of their personal data at an individual level. Additionally, as data privacy and ethics become a top priority across all sectors, Streamlytics' innovative model has been a market makerer in a rapidly changing landscape; distinguishing itself in the conversation by establishing a new standard for leveraging ethically sourced, first-party data rooted in privacy-first best practices.
At the heart of the company's innovation is its patent-pending new data standard, the Universal Data Interchange Format (UDIF), which allows for the unification of data from disparate platforms. Using this standard, Streamlytics enables a wide array of companies to utilize small and wide data, the best quality data sets, to drive business growth. Use cases of Streamlytics datasets include rich seed data to improve accuracy in custom audience development for programmatic advertising as well as seed data for predictive modeling to improve machine learning within artificial intelligence; applicable across consumer, financial and consultancy industries.
About Streamlytics
Streamlytics unifies consumer data from today's fastest-growing communities across popular platforms. The company ethically unlocks the power of actual usage data (directly from the source) and helps companies grow by enhancing their first-party data strategy across sales, marketing, product and artificial intelligence.
To learn more, please visit www.Streamlytics.co.
