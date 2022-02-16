Plant-Based Meat Market to Reach USD 18.02 billion by 2027. North America to Occupy Largest Share in the market – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Arizton's latest research report, in the plant-based meat market, pea-protein replacement segment is expected to growth at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Plant-Based Meat Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE IN 2027 $18.02 Billion MARKET SIZE IN 2021 $6,42 Billion CAGR (VOLUME) 18.77% BASE YEAR 2020 FORECAST YEAR 2021-2026 LARGEST MARKET North America SEGMENTS lawn area, technology, end-user, distribution channel, and geography GEOGRAPHY North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights in the Report

The sector is predicted to grow vastly as people throughout the world become wealthier with veganism, flexitarianism, and the environmental effect of meat. The industry is predicted to increase by 18.77% by 2027.

Between 2013 and 2050, worldwide meat demand is expected to increase by more than 50%. The livestock system occupies 45% of the Earth's total surface, therefore animal agriculture has a huge environmental impact. Livestock production is responsible for around 18% of greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2021, Europe was one of the most important markets for plant-based food, accounting for 36.17% of all plant-based meat sales.

Most of the alternative protein innovation and investment is now taking place in Europe and North America.

In the US consumer goods sector, 91% of items with clean labeling or transparency claims account for around 31% of sales.





Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by lawn area, technology, end-user, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 17 key vendors and 9 other vendors





Plant-Based Meat Market – Opportunities & Trends

The plant-based meat market witnessed a surge over the last few years, backed by recent inventions and product launches. High-profile investors such as Bill Gates, Richard Branson, and Hong Kong business magnate Li Ka-Shing, to meat giants Tyson Foods, Cargill and PHW Group, and Singapore government-owned investment company Temasek, powerful stakeholders are capitalizing on more resource-efficient methods of meeting more than 50% increase in food demand expected by 2050. Moreover, In the future, bigger investments will be witnessed in the plant-based market, with most fundings being inclined toward innovation of new products, making the products akin to the look and taste of animal products that they are meant to replace. However, the rising concerns about the Green House Gas (GHG) produced during the process of meat business may boost the demand for the plant-based meat market.

Plant-Based Meat Market - Segmentation

By Source Type

Soy

Pea

Wheat

Others

By Meat Type

Beef

Chicken

Pork

Fish

Others



By Storage

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf Stable



By Product

Burger Patties

Sausages

Strips and Nuggets

Meatballs

Others



By Distribution

Super Markets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Online

Others



By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Netherlands

APAC China Japan Australia

Latin America Mexico Brazil

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa







Plant-Based Meat Market – Competitve Landscape

The plant-based meat market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. Vendors are still finding it difficult to appeal to this part of the meat market. However, sellers such as Morning Star are projected to lean toward establishing a pull in the market by exploiting multiple options and definitions of plant-based meat. During the forecast period, the major goal of the vendors is market penetration either by mergers and acquisitions or by launching new products to increase their presence in the plant-based meat market. Moreover, vendors in the worldwide plant-based meat business are mostly focused on attracting customer attention and increasing the demand for vegan meat. Customers are shifting toward human and environment-friendly products, so manufacturer are focusing on developing these products to gain traction in the global market.

PROMINENT VENDORS

Beyond Meat

Gardein

Impossible foods

Quorn foods

Turtle Island Foods

Morningstar farms

Pure Farmland

Field Roast

Sunfed

Hungry planet

Tyson Foods

Good Catch

Like meat

LightLife

The Vegetarian Butcher

Vbites Food Limited

Yves Veggie Cuisine



OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Boca Foods Company

Amy's Kitchen

Happy Little Plants

Next Level

Abbot's Butcher

Atlantic Natural Foods

Don Lee Farms

Praeger's

Sophie's Kitchen





