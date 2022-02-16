Director/PDMR shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
February 16, 2022
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Jane
|Last Name(s)
|Lute
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|American Depository Shares (SHEL) (1 ADS is equal to 2 ordinary shares)
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|USD
|Price (Average)
|$55.32
|Volume
|903 ADS
|Total
|$49,954.21
|Aggregated information:
|Volume
|903 ADS
|Price
|€55.32
|Total
|€49,954.2138
|Date of Transaction
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Place of Transaction
|New York
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
