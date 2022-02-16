Elucidat Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Elucidat is living its mission to help big employers drive down the cost of business-critical training and make it easy to produce at scale and speed.

"We're pleased to recognize Elucidat once again as a preferred provider. They continue to assist the world's largest organizations in producing business-critical training at scale. Learning teams are under more pressure than ever to achieve more with less. Elucidat's next-generation authoring solution provides these teams a unique capability to unlock their full potential to transform learning at scale by leveraging internal expertise." said Brandon Hall Group Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst Michael Rochelle.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Elucidat and the market they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and thoroughly evaluated Elucidat's product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group's Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire Elucidat organization to ensure our certification reflects the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

"We're beyond delighted to be recognized again by Brandon Hall Group. At Elucidat, we're proud to partner with some of the world's largest organizations to scale their elearning production while ensuring quality remains high. Having recently reached our 30 millionth learner, we're focused more than ever to enable our customers to deliver people-centered elearning at scale and deliver real-life impact." said Steve Penfold, Chief Executive Officer at Elucidat.

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Elucidat offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or become one, please visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

To learn more about Elucidat and its offerings, visit https://www.elucidat.com/.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of more than 10,000,000 workers and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com.

---About Elucidat

Founded in 2013, Elucidat's vision is to help build more successful, more ethical businesses through people-centered training.

Elucidat's next-generation elearning authoring platform helps big employers drive down the cost of business-critical training. It makes quality, people-centered elearning easy to produce super fast. They have won a Brandon Hall Group Award for Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology for three years in a row. More than just an authoring tool, Elucidat is a partner of choice for some of the world's largest organizations. Elucidat's team of experts offers unparalleled support to customers to ensure long-term success.

Elucidat is headquartered in Brighton, England. For more information, visit www.elucidat.com/about-us.

David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 David.forry@brandonhall.com