Chain of Events Designates IBN's CryptoCurrencyWire as Official Newswire of Blockchain Week Summit and Paris NFT Day

Chain of Events is an innovative conference organizer hosting multiple high-level events across Europe and internationally. The next two events include Paris Blockchain Week Summit and Paris NFT Day.

"We are pleased to be collaborating with IBN's CryptoCurrencyWire and having its team provide online coverage of our events. We have been impressed with the extensive reach of IBN and its growing number of brands, which will play a key part in ensuring that our message gets to as many blockchain enthusiasts as possible. As we focus on promoting the upcoming blockchain events, it is crucial to have a partner that can bring attention from the right audiences, and we believe that IBN is well placed to achieve this," said Arnaud Damien, Head of Global Marketing for Chain of Events.

Jonathan Keim, Communications Director of IBN, said, "We are excited to be working alongside Chain of Events this year. The team has a proven history of producing incredibly successful events in rapidly growing industries, and we look forward to being part of both Paris Blockchain Week Summit 2022 and Paris NFT Day."

Paris NFT Day will take place at the historic Parisian Landmark "Palais Brogniart" on April 12, 2022. Participants are looking forward to a deep dive into the basics of NFTs and blockchain technology, with the event expected to bring together 1,500+ attendees and 70+ speakers. With the NFT space undergoing rapid changes every day, this event will link attendees and pioneers of the technology who will be diving into metaverses and exploring the endless possibilities that come with it. In addition to this, the event will offer a platform that will also let collectibles projects explain why and how they became so successful.

Prominent industry actors will have the opportunity to share their vision for the NFT space and highlight the hottest use cases and the promising ones. Speakers will include Sebastien Borget, Co-founder and COO of the Sandbox; Rayan Boutaleb, Founder of Cyber (Metaverse); Julien Bouteloup, Founder of Blackpool Finance; and Jenkins The Valet, Founder of The Writer's Room.

Highlights of the Paris NFT Day will include the opportunity to physically print NFTs thanks to the partnership between the event's owners and Solid NFT. There will also be a virtual reality gallery where attendees can discover and immerse themselves in the future of museums and art exhibitions through a carefully curated gallery of NFTs.

Paris Blockchain Week Summit (PBWS) is the flagship event of Paris Blockchain Week and is scheduled to take place on April 13-14, 2022, at Palais Brogniart. The gathering is expected to bring together more than 3,000 attendees, 70 sponsors, 250 speakers and 100 media partners.



For two days, PBWS will host sessions about traceability, leveraging blockchain on the innovation journey, digital governance, what's been built in 2021/2022, the state of digital asset liquidity, international regulatory cooperation and much more.

The third in this series of events, PBWS will feature keynotes, panels, conferences, workshops, hackathons and parties to enhance attendee engagement. Whether you are involved in open finance, public policy, enterprise blockchain or tech building, the event will cater to all participants' needs. Some of the discussion topics that participants should expect include: "Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) - How to Implement Corporate governance"; "The role of Stablecoins in a Decentralized ecosystem"; "Regulation of digital assets - How to protect Stakeholders"; "Blockchain as a tool towards a carbon-neutral ecosystem" and many more.

The event will also feature well-known speakers such as Tim Draper, Founder and Managing Partner of Draper Associates, DFJ and the Draper Venture Network; Ryan Selkis, CEO and Co-founder of Messari; and Matt West, Yearn Developer and Democratic Candidate for Oregon's 6th US House District. In addition, more renowned speakers from the best blockchain and digital asset companies globally will share their stories and insights on the market and its prospects.

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

