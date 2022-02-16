Mobile Gaming Market to Hit $165.54 Billion by 2026. M&A and Partnerships to Drive Innovation in Technology and Gaming Experience in the Market

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, in the mobile gaming market there are more than 300 app stores available in the Chinese market, which is offering significant growth opportunities to mobile game vendors.
Mobile Gaming Market Report Scope
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|$87.56 Billion
|Market Size in 2027
|$165.54 Billion
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast
|2021-2026
|Largest Market
|APAC
|Forecast Period
|Latin America
|Segments Covered
|Platform, Business Model, Category, Age group, Category and Geograpy
|Region Covered
|APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Countries Covered
|China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC, US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, and Rest of MEA
Key Highlights:
- The Global Mobile Games Market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness the highest demand from APAC and North America region.
- The emerging trends such as cloud gaming, AR & VR enabled games and increasing popularity of e-sports is projected to support the market growth.
- App Store holds the highest revenue share in the market. However, Google Play is expected to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 11.85% owing to the growing penetration of android smartphones, especially in developing countries worldwide.
- Freemium business model is the major revenue generator for the vendors in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.48% from 2021-2026.
- Majority of the gamers in the market belong to the age group of 24-44 years and are the major revenue generators for the market.
- The market consists of various vendors including Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, Tencent Holdings, Zynga, and others. There is intense competition among vendors for market share. As a result, a lot of merger & acquisitions are taking place to expand and improve the offerings to survive in the market.
- COVID-19 has positively impacted the global mobile games market. Due to the lockdown measures worldwide, the individuals were able to secure ample leisure time, thereby leading to an increase in the amount of time spent on mobile phones which, in turn, led to a rise in demand for various sources of entertainment including mobile games. Mobile game downloads increased from nearly 1.7 billion in Q1 2020 to nearly 2.8 billion in Q3 2020, thereby witnessing a growth of more than 60%.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by platform, age group, business model, category and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 18 other prominent vendors
By Platform
- App Store
- Google Play
- Others
By Age Group
- 24-44 Years
- Above 44 Years
- Below 24 Years
By Business Model
- Freemium
- Paid
- Free
- Paymium
By Category
- Casual Games
- Hardcore & Midcore Games
- Social Casino Games
By Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of APAC
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Mobile Gaming Market – Vendor Landscape
The rising competition is pressuring various vendors to continuously innovate their offerings with a unique value proposition to survive in the mobile gaming market. the governments of various countries are launching several policies to support the local mobile games market, which is expected to raise the competition in the market. Hence, vendors with strong research & development capabilities are likely to enjoy an advantage with respect to the development of sophisticated games, thereby allowing mobile game developers to enjoy a competitive edge over other game developers in the market. Moreover, companies with huge financial resources enjoying in developing more competitive games and expanding their reach through mergers & acquisition. Thereby, gaining competitive advantage over local players with less financial resources.
Key Vendors
- Activision Blizzard
- Electronic Arts
- Take-Two Interactive
- Tencent Holdings Ltd
- Ubisoft
- Zynga
Other Prominent Vendors
- Behold Studios
- CyberAgent
- Hothead Games
- IGG
- Innersloth
- Larva Game Studios
- Lilith Games
- NetEase Games
- Netmarble
- NEXON
- Niantic
- Onemt
- Rovio Entertainment Corporation
- Sea (Garena)
- SEGA
- SCOPELY
- Zeptolab
- 37 Interactive Entertainment
