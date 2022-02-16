Akute Health Partners with Health Gorilla to Unlock Nationwide Lab Ordering Capabilities

Palo Alto, California, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Gorilla, the leading Health Information Network in the United States, and Akute Health, a cutting-edge EHR transforming how patients and physicians interact with health records, announce a strategic partnership to expand Akute Health's lab and diagnostic ordering capabilities.

Akute Health is creating a more organized and collaborative care environment by offering premium medical record software to primary care providers and the digital health community. They provide a data and developer-focused medical record system that offers substantial customization, open APIs, and extensive integrations, reducing the time and resources necessary to open new, innovative clinics.

Akute Health's EHR offers various features, including patient intake forms, population health analytics, ticket tracking, and integrated lab ordering due to their new partnership with Health Gorilla. Additional information on their services can be found here.

By leveraging Health Gorilla's FHIR-based Health Interoperability Platform, which includes national connectivity to in-house and ambulatory health systems, payers, and diagnostic labs, Akute Health will be able to connect to multiple vendors with a single integration. Physicians using Akute Health's EHR will now be able to quickly and securely place, receive, and examine electronic lab orders.

"We are excited to support Akute Health as they create a more streamlined, reliable, and scalable EHR solution," said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "Our national lab network and streamlined ordering capabilities will be extremely beneficial to Akute Health and physicians using their platform as they enhance the way healthcare is delivered."

"Akute Health's rapid growth, seamless lab ordering, and results process have been made possible by our partnership with Health Gorilla," said Sharud Agarwal, Akute Health's founder and CEO. "They've been very flexible with our workflows, and their support team was a pleasure to work with as we went through the onboarding process. They're a valuable partner of ours, and we look forward to growing alongside them."

Health Gorilla has undergone rigorous security certifications from government agencies and other leading healthcare organizations. They are now SOC-2 Type 2 compliant, independently audited on a routine basis, and pursuing a HITRUST certification.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a National Health Information Network that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About Akute Health

Founded in 2019, Akute Health is an innovative EMR designed for digital health and innovative new practices. By natively supporting multi-state/timezone, virtual-first, and ticket-based workflows, digital health companies are able to grow rapidly using Akute while making workflows and data access easy for clinicians and patients. To learn more, visit akutehealth.com.

Ryan Kelly Health Gorilla 707-332-4979 rkelly@healthgorilla.com