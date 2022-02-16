NBC SPORTS SELECTS NEP GROUP AS ITS MOBILE BROADCASTING AND TECHNICAL CONSULTATION AND SUPPORT PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2022 OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES

STAMFORD, CONN., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBC Sports has selected NEP Group to provide mobile broadcasting, engineering consultation, and technical support for its production of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games, from Beijing, China, February 2–20, 2022. The announcement was made today by Chip Adams, VP of Venue Engineering, NBC Olympics, and Glen Levine, President of NEP's US Broadcast Services business.

NBCUniversal provides coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games from Feb. 2-20, featuring a Winter Olympics-record 2,800+ hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. The Opening Ceremony was presented on Friday, Feb. 4, live in the morning and again in primetime on NBC and Peacock. Similar to recent Winter Games, NBC's primetime Olympic coverage began the night before the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 3. Coverage began on Wednesday, Feb. 2, on USA Network and Peacock. NBCUniversal is presenting its 18th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and sixth straight Winter Games, all the most by any U.S. media company.

Due to this collaboration, NBC Sports will use a 1080P HDR flypack, cameras and EVS XS-VIA replay with associated services, gear and technical staff to support NBC Sports' live coverage of events from Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, as well as remote workflows connecting teams working offsite.

"Due to the location of the Winter Olympic venues and the limited space in the broadcast compound, a custom Fly-pack solution was necessary for NBC Sports' production," said Adams. "NEP, along with its regional division located in Singapore, designed a system and sourced the facilities and engineering staff that met the extensive HDR production requirements required for this high-profile venue. Having a 30+ year partner gives us confidence that these types of challenging projects will be successful."

"NBC Sports and NEP started our journey together more than 30 years ago," said Levine. "We're so proud of our relationship and the opportunity NBC Sports has given us to become an integral part of their production of this event. We're thrilled to bring our broadcast engineering expertise, technology and talent to support this successful, longstanding partnership."

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, Roland-Garros, and many more.

ABOUT NEP GROUP

NEP Group is the leading media technology partner for content creators around the globe. For more than 35 years, we have been delivering innovative products and services that enable our clients to make, manage and show the world their content—anywhere, anytime, on any platform. As a trusted partner working on some of the largest productions in the world, NEP offers a complete set of end-to-end solutions, from content capture to distribution—including a growing portfolio of transformational cloud-based, software-based and virtualized technologies. Our Live Production solutions range from AV services and live audience enhancements to traditional outside broadcast and cutting-edge centralized and cloud production. NEP's Virtual Production solutions start at the creative stage and end with exceptional execution across ICVFX, augmented reality, LED stages and more. And, our Media Processing solutions provide the tools and products our clients need to ingest, edit, store, search, manage and distribute their digital assets to rights holders across multiple platforms.

Headquartered in the United States, NEP has operations in 25 countries with over 4,000 employees. Together, we have supported productions in over 100 countries on all seven continents, and we're still growing. Our clients range from the leaders in sport, music, film and TV, to major corporate brands, agencies, to new content owners and creators all around the world. Learn how we are helping clients bring their creative visions, content, live sports and entertainment to life at nepgroup.com.

