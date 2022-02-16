Surrey Bancorp Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.105 per Common Share

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Surrey Bancorp ("the Company", Pink Sheets: SRYB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents ($0.105) per share on the Company's common stock. The cash dividend is payable on April 8, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 18, 2022. Ted Ashby, CEO of Surrey Bancorp, stated the dividend was based on the Company's current operating results, its strong financial condition and a commitment to delivering shareholder value.
Surrey Bancorp is the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust (the "Bank") and is located at 145 North Renfro Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina. The Bank operates full service branch offices at 145 North Renfro Street, and 2050 Rockford Street in Mount Airy and a limited service branch at 1280 West Pine Street in Mount Airy. Full-service branch offices are also located at 653 South Key Street in Pilot Mountain, 393 CC Camp Road in Elkin and 1096 Main Street in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina and 940 Woodland Drive in Stuart, Virginia.
Surrey Bank & Trust can be found online at www.surreybank.com.
For additional information, please contact Ted Ashby, CEO, or Mark Towe, CFO (336) 783-3900
