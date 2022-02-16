New Mutual Insurers Select BriteCore to Increase Operational Efficiency and Improve User Experience

San Mateo, CA, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a leading provider of next-generation core software solutions for insurers, announced today that Dundee Mutual Insurance Company (Dundee) and Steele Traill County Mutual Insurance Co. (Steele Traill) have selected and moved to production with BriteCore as their insurance core system platform. Both companies chose BriteCore due to its proven experience powering P&C insurers' core policy administration operations, improving operational efficiency, delivering an enhanced agent experience, and promoting future company growth.

"For years, it had become increasingly difficult to deliver on our promise of strong customer service to our policyholders and also the agents who serve them—it was time to modernize", said Ryan Dreger, Manager of Dundee Mutual Insurance Company. "With BriteCore, we can simplify our day-to-day business processes and stay current with the latest technology without requiring additional staff. By focusing on our business instead of navigating technology hurdles, we can efficiently stay on pace with and ahead of market trends that will help us provide a better experience for our independent agents, thereby growing our business."

Dona Krahler, Manager of Steele Traill County Mutual, said, "Any insurer who wants to stay ahead of the business demands of today's market and leverage modern technology should really consider the benefit of BriteCore—it helps free up staff to perform more critical tasks as opposed to focusing on system failures and maintaining legacy infrastructure. With BriteCore in place, we can focus on our customers' business, not the technology. Since moving to production, we have recognized great time savings—we can do more in less time."

"We are pleased to welcome both Dundee and Steele Traill as new clients in our core mutual insurance market," said Ray Villeneuve, BriteCore CEO. "We appreciate their confidence in BriteCore to deliver a reliable core insurance platform to provide peace of mind for their customers and agents while providing a stable runway to the future. From the start, both embraced the new opportunities and flexibility BriteCore offers to modernize their business, which already is resulting in productivity gains, improved customer and agent satisfaction, and more time to focus on growing their business. Their rapid implementation and switch to BriteCore in only a few months is testament to our mutual commitment to delivering a better future for their insurance policyholders and agents."

BriteCore's cloud-native platform for P&C insurers provides the modern features and functionality needed to deliver business growth, productivity gains, and modernization benefits. BriteCore, continually updated for ease of use, efficiency, and durability at scale, provides end-to-end support for insurance operations that includes policy administration, an agent and policyholder portal, rapid product configuration, underwriting rules and rating, billing management, claims management, document management, and reporting.

Since engaging with Dundee and Steele Traill, BriteCore is excited by the promise of working with other insurers in the region. BriteCore was honored to recently present at the NDAFMIC 115th Annual Conference, whose mission is to promote the advantages of the mutual insurance concept through advocacy, education, and services. During the session, BriteCore shared insights into the value and benefits gained by adopting a modern insurance core system. As additional proof points, Ryan Dreger of Dundee Mutual and Dona Krahler of Steele Traill lent their voices to the session, joining BriteCore on stage to share recent experiences and their positive outlook for the future of their firms.

About Dundee Mutual Insurance Company

The Dundee Mutual Insurance Company was formed on March 14, 1889 in Dundee Township of Walsh County. The first group of 30 charter members were community-minded farmers who recognized the need for cost effective, adequate insurance for rural farm property. "Neighbors working together for community security" is the foundation on which Dundee Mutual has built its business on. Today, Dundee provides property and liability insurance to farm and home owners in a 28-county area of North Dakota and is marketed through independent insurance agents.

About Steele Traill County Mutual Insurance Company

Steele Traill County Mutual Insurance was organized January 1, 2006 with the merger of Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Traill County and Steele County Farmers Mutual Insurance Company. Steele Traill County Mutual Insurance Company's aim is to provide high-quality, low-cost insurance products to farm, ranch, and small-town residents in North Dakota, while maintaining local control and reinvesting in ourselves. Above all, they provide "peace of mind" in the face of random catastrophic acts of God and man with the will and resources to restore members to pre-loss status.

About BriteCore

BriteCore is a cloud-native platform for P&C insurers that unlocks business growth, enhances the customer experience, and delivers great efficiency gains. BriteCore provides end-to-end support for insurance operations that includes policy administration, an agent and policyholder portal, rapid product configuration, underwriting rules and rating, billing management, claims management, document management, and reporting. As a cloud-native solution, BriteCore is continually updated for maximum security, efficiency, and durability at scale.

For more information, please visit www.britecore.com.







Kim Tambo, Senior Manager Corporate Communications BriteCore 978.319.1656 kimberly.tambo@britecore.com