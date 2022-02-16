Black Book™ Survey Reveals 50 Emerging Solutions Methodically Challenging the Healthcare Technology Status Quo

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global investment funding for the digital health sector reached a record $57 billion in 2021, growing a record 79%. 3,655 executives, professionals and consultants from 2,904 healthcare providers, payers, vendors, advisory firms, investment banks and venture capital organizations assessed emerging IT solutions on their individual ability to contribute to a more integrated, patient-centric, productivity-enhancing HIT ecosystem.

The series of surveys conducted between October 2021 and February 2022 presented 377 recently funded, capitalized, rebranded, merged or acquired, and expanding vendor solutions trending on the radar of healthcare technology investment observers, to be scored on 18 KPIs.

Respondents from 883 hospital and physician provider organizations, 302 venture capital firms, 741 non-VC investor firms and banks, 866 healthcare IT vendors, 375 HIT consultancies and advisory organizations, 100 healthcare consumer groups, and 388 payers and health plans participated in rating nearly 400 emerging solutions that in the past two years were funded, capitalized, merged, acquired, reorganized and/or rebranded with considerable offering changes.

Black Book employs the industry's unique qualitative key performance indicators specific to emerging vendors and products' ability to reshape or alter the existing situation and static IT systems, including Product Mission, Vendor Business Model, Core Product Value Proposition, Market Timing. Problem-Orientation technology, Product Differentiation, Demonstrated Leadership, Capitalization & Funding, Competitive Advantage and Rivalry, Momentum to Take IT to next level, Organizational Agility, Creativity & Innovative Output, challenge to the HIT status quo, Motivation of Team Members, Potential for Growth, Market Visibility, Vendor Viability, Access to Markets, Market knowledge and healthcare industry competence.

Black Book gathered experts' assessment data and announced the top-scoring vendors positioned to improve the existing IT systems environment.

"All of the solutions offered for evaluation display some innovation that could shape the future of digital technologies, interoperability and enhanced healthcare delivery, but these top-rated 50 notably present structural contributions that are making a pivotal impact on tomorrow's healthcare technology ecosystem," said Brian Locastro, Senior Research Manager of Black Book.

Black Book™, its founders, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, consultation requirements, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

In alphabetical order, the 50 top-rated emerging healthcare IT vendors for 2022 are:

1UPHEALTH

ANDOR HEALTH

APTIHEALTH

AVANEER

BABYSCRIPTS

BAMBOO HEALTH

BLUMIRA

CADENCE HEALTH

CAREGILITY

CARENET HEALTH

CARESYNTAX

CEDAR

CIRCULO HEALTH

CLARIFY HEALTH

CLOSEDLOOP AI

COMMURE

CONNECT AMERICA

CYBERSHARK

DEEP SCRIBE

DELIVERHEALTH

DEXCARE

ENLACE HEALTH

FLATIRON HEALTH

HAPPIFY HEALTH

HEALTHCARE TRIANGLE

IMAGINE SOFTWARE

INCLUDED HEALTH

JANUS HEALTH

LUMA HEALTH

MEDALLION

MEDICOM TECHNOLOGIES

NOTABLE HEALTH

NTHRIVE

OVATION

PAYZEN

PREALIZE

PROLUCENT HEALTH

QUANTUM HEALTH

QUIO

RAD AI

REDOX

REVELEER

RIBBON HEALTH

ROBIN HEALTHCARE

SPIRE HEALTH

SWORD HEALTH

SYMPLR

TEMPUS

VERIFIABLE

VITAL SOFTWARE

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data, see: http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com. The ranking and performance data on the top 50 recognized vendors from the 56-page report can also be downloaded from this Black Book website landing page.

Press Contact: Brian Locastro at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

About Black Book

Since 2003, Black Book™ has polled the vendor satisfaction across over 30 industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe. In 2010, Black Book began polling the client experience of now over 800,000 healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to hospital and health system users, physicians and practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, operations executives, clinicians, consumers, quality professionals, investment managers, and hospital information technology managers.

Black Book strives to help all prospective solution buyers as well as investors make the smartest decisions possible on healthcare technology, managed services, consulting and advisors, and medical capital equipment by providing real user data, not peripheral opinions.

See more at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

