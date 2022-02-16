Brunswick Corporation Exhibits Multiple New Products and Advanced Technology at the Miami International Boat Show Aligned with its Next Wave Strategy

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation BC continues to demonstrate the unique breadth and intensity of its innovation efforts during the 2022 Miami International Boat Show which begins today, debuting multiple products derived from the Company's ACES (autonomy, connected, electrified, shared) strategy and integrating technology from its new acquisitions. During the five-day event, Brunswick will showcase award-winning new technologies and services across all four divisions, Mercury Marine, Brunswick Boat Group, Advanced Systems Group and Business Acceleration, aimed at making boating more engaging, intuitive, accessible, and easier than ever before.

"We have made tremendous strides advancing every aspect of our New Wave strategy that builds on our foundation as the largest and most innovative company in the marine industry," said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. "We are committed to delivering the smartest products and experiences in the industry and, once again, Miami provides our brands the opportunity to demonstrate our unique capabilities and build on our extraordinary position of industry leadership."

Some of Brunswick's new products and services on display in Miami this year include:

Mercury Avator™ outboard concept – Mercury Marine has announced its Avator electric outboard concept, representing the company's next step in marine innovation, advanced technology, and engineering. This concept provides a first look at how Mercury intends to deliver on its commitment to being the industry leader in both internal combustion products and electric propulsion and shows how the company is progressing toward the formal release of electric outboard products later in 2022 and in 2023.

– Mercury Marine has announced its Avator electric outboard concept, representing the company's next step in marine innovation, advanced technology, and engineering. This concept provides a first look at how Mercury intends to deliver on its commitment to being the industry leader in both internal combustion products and electric propulsion and shows how the company is progressing toward the formal release of electric outboard products later in 2022 and in 2023. Boston Whaler 360 Outrage – Boston Whaler's newest model features a suite of Brunswick technologies that support the Company's Next Wave strategy, including Mercury's V12 600hp outboards, the Fathom e-Power generator-replacement system from ASG/Mastervolt, Simrad MFDs, radar and sonar, CZone digital switching, Mercury Marine's CES award-winning 1 st Mate wireless safety and security system, the new MyWhaler mobile connectivity solution, and much more.

– Boston Whaler's newest model features a suite of Brunswick technologies that support the Company's Next Wave strategy, including Mercury's V12 600hp outboards, the Fathom e-Power generator-replacement system from ASG/Mastervolt, Simrad MFDs, radar and sonar, CZone digital switching, Mercury Marine's CES award-winning 1 Mate wireless safety and security system, the new MyWhaler mobile connectivity solution, and much more. Bayliner 24' Trophy: Bayliner builds on the successful Trophy Series and its strategy of increasing boater participation through the launch of its Trophy Series T24CC offering a user-friendly design with additional capacity for fishing and all on-water outings at an accessible price point. The new model offers Mercury engines and VesselView Mobile connectivity solutions, and Simrad displays. It is also in the bullseye of the growing Freedom Boat Club fleet which now includes over 4,000 boats at 330 locations.

Bayliner builds on the successful Trophy Series and its strategy of increasing boater participation through the launch of its Trophy Series T24CC offering a user-friendly design with additional capacity for fishing and all on-water outings at an accessible price point. The new model offers Mercury engines and VesselView Mobile connectivity solutions, and Simrad displays. It is also in the bullseye of the growing fleet which now includes over 4,000 boats at 330 locations. Simrad® NSX™: The all-new Simrad NSX is the first major product launch from Navico since its acquisition by Brunswick and is the latest evolution in chartplotters and fishfinders. The leading-edge, connected display features a new Android-based operating system to enhance usability, integration and future expandability.

The all-new Simrad NSX is the first major product launch from Navico since its acquisition by Brunswick and is the latest evolution in chartplotters and fishfinders. The leading-edge, connected display features a new Android-based operating system to enhance usability, integration and future expandability. Mastervolt Ultra 1250 Battery : Equipped with an integrated Battery Management System, Mastervolt's newest Lithium-Ion battery will be on display at Miami. Available in both 12V and 24V models, the Ultra 1250 is ideal for both marine and mobile applications.

Equipped with an integrated Battery Management System, Mastervolt's newest Lithium-Ion battery will be on display at Miami. Available in both 12V and 24V models, the Ultra 1250 is ideal for both marine and mobile applications. Joystick Piloting with Bow Thrusters: An industry first integrating outboard engines and bow thrusters to enable high-precision joystick control for very large outboard-powered boats, this new technology launched in Miami is an enabler for future implementation of more automated vessel control as part of Brunswick's ACES Strategy.

An industry first integrating outboard engines and bow thrusters to enable high-precision joystick control for very large outboard-powered boats, this new technology launched in Miami is an enabler for future implementation of more automated vessel control as part of Brunswick's ACES Strategy. Joystick Piloting for Single Engine Outboard Pontoons: This innovative new product, with two deployable electric thrusters, was launched in January and opens new precision close-quarter maneuvering opportunities for pontoon owners. This smart new product aligns with Brunswick's plan to cascade advanced technology, introduced initially on more premium products, to bring more intuitive boating experiences to all boaters. The product will be showcased on a Harris Grand Mariner pontoon boat which is also equipped with Simrad displays and a CZone digital switching system enabling seamless on-boat and off-boat control of lighting, entertainment, and other boat systems.

"I am excited for the world to see all these outstanding new products integrating the incredible range of Brunswick's technology portfolio, and to introduce our innovative electric outboard concept, a natural extension of Mercury's industry-leading product line," said Foulkes. "Our performance in Miami is a testament to the power of our global teams and the cross-brand synergies that will continue to drive our success."

This year Harris Pontoons and Lowe Boats return to the Miami Boat Show to showcase some of their latest models, including the new Harris Grand Mariner and the Lowe 22 Bay Boat, showcasing Lowe's new branding and design language. Freedom Boat Club will also be exhibiting in Miami, recruiting new customers to its many South Florida and other locations. Because the 2021 Miami Boat Show was cancelled due to COVID-19, a number of other award-winning Brunswick products, including Mercury's 600hp V12 Verado and the Sea Ray Sundancer 370, will make their full Miami show debut this year.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com .

Lee Gordon Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Affairs Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003 Mercury Office: 920-924-1808 Cell: 904-860-8848 Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com