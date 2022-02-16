Rackspace Technology Joins Forces with Cloudflare to Offer Zero Trust Cloud Security Services to Customers Globally

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® RXT, a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Cloudflare to offer expert services for Cloudflare Zero Trust, to help businesses reach their cloud-centric goals faster, support remote workers, and provide a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for their cloud applications, data, users, and devices. Rackspace Technology is offering managed services for Cloudflare Zero Trust through the Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security portfolio which is available to customers globally.
"We want to forge partnerships that really bring best-in-class cloud solutions to our customers. Our cloud-first delivery model supports businesses globally as they transform their networks, modernize applications, and now to help adopt zero trust security architectures," said Gary Alterson, Vice President of Security Services for Rackspace Technology. "We are partnering to evolve our service models with Rackspace Elastic Engineering support for Cloudflare Zero Trust to meet the demands of our customers for expert guidance on zero trust cloud architectures."
The Rackspace Technology Elastic Engineering for Security service provides consultative services to help businesses of all sizes around the globe gain access to Rackspace Technology security experts who are available on-demand to help businesses customize, optimize, and manage their Cloudflare security platform. By adding Cloudflare Zero Trust into our Rackspace Security Service portfolio, Rackspace Technology can provide customers with a modernized SASE architecture that can grow rapidly with direct alignment to our customers' strategic cloud initiatives.
Broad adoption of zero trust architectures is taking place across the world, as a critical component to secure cloud architectures. In fact, A recent Rackspace Technology Survey of Global IT Leaders revealed 49% of organizations believe that adoption of zero trust security practices can help tackle their most prevalent cybersecurity challenges with network, platform, and web application attacks. Source: How mature do IT leaders think they are when it comes to cloud security Rackspace Technology Survey of Global IT Leaders.
Rackspace Technology is a key worldwide Cloudflare System Integrator and Accredited Managed Services Partner, providing expert services and always-on support (24x7x365) for the Cloudflare platform. Rackspace Technology global security experts have deep knowledge and experience in cloud security and hold over 800 security industry certifications, including cloud security certificates from AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, and more than 100 accredited Cloudflare certifications.
