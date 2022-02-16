Tissue Diagnostics Market Research Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Tissue Diagnostics Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Product (Antibodies, Kits, Slide Staining System, Tissue Processing System), Technology (ISH, IHC, Special Staining), Disease (Breast Cancer, NSCLC, Lymphoma), End User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories. PLUS, Profiles of Leading Pharma Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.
The growth of the market is attributed to the factors such as increase in healthcare spending and growing occurrence of cancer worldwide. A rise in the acceptance rate of automated tissue-based diagnostic systems by the research institutes empowers them to perform a faster diagnosis of tumours. For instance, in September 2019, West Clinic Cancer Centre affiliated with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. to enhance patient care by using Roche's BenchMark ULTRA Automated Advanced Staining System. This system is used for in situ hybridization or immunohistochemistry testing to enable faster diagnosis of tumours.
COVID-19 Impact on Tissue Diagnostics Market
The rise in the pandemic of COViD-19 has affected all the industry globally. The impact of COViD-19 will influence the growth of the market positively. The tissue diagnostics product segment is used in the treatment of lung cancer diseases as well which also forms a common point of treatment for COViD patient so this will in-turn boost the market for the tissue diagnostics market.
Market Drivers
Tissue Diagnostics market is undergoing noteworthy growth rate due to the rising occurrence of cancer, developing infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, recommendation of cancer screening, availability of reimbursements, and increasing healthcare expenditure.
Driver 2
The tissue diagnostic market is segmented into immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, digital pathology and workflow, and special staining. The immunohistochemistry segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the analysis period. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases across the globe, where this technology is mostly used in tissue diagnostics.
Market Opportunities
Opportunity 1
The clinical trials market is growing owing to the increase in the number of cancer patients, thus increasing number of clinical trials pertaining to cancer drugs is paving the way for the growth for the tissue diagnostics market. Additionally, the tissue diagnostics also finds a huge demand in the developing nations specifically in BRICS countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the companies profiled in the report include Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abbott (US), Agilent Technologies (US), ABCAM (UK), Merck KGAA (Germany), BD (US), Hologic (US), Qiagen (Germany), Bio Rad (US), Biomeriux (France), Sakura Fientek Japan (Japan), BioSB (US), Biogenex (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), Histoline Laboratories (Italy), Slee Medical GMBH (Germany), Amos Scientific PTY Ltd (Australia), Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co.Ltd (China), Medite GMBH (Germany), Cellpath Ltd(UK), Dipath S.P.A. (Italy).
Recent Developments
- In 2019, Roche introduced the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay in CE (Conformité Européenne) markets.
- In 2019, Hologic received CE approval for ThinPrep Genesis Processor.
- In 2019, Roche signed a contract with GE Healthcare to produce an integrated digital diagnostics platform to improve oncology and critical care treatment.
