Adrian Gonzalez, aka "El Titan," joins MyXR Inc's global familia

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MyXR Inc, a global leader for SaaS XR and engagement software, announced the official addition of Adrian Gonzalez, also known as El Titan, to its global team. Drafted #1 in 2000, Gonzalez's incredible 15-yr career brought him to the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets. He won 4 Gold Glove Awards, 2 Silver Slugger Awards, and was selected to the MLB All-Star Game 5 times. Now he brings that leadership, competitive edge, and community mindset as an advisor, investor, and ambassador to MyXR Inc.



It's not all about baseball for Adrian, as he and his wife Betsy started their foundation in 2008. It is called "The Adrian and Betsy Gonzalez Foundation." The goal of the foundation is to serve underprivileged youth through Academics, Athletics, and Health.

"This is an exciting opportunity for me personally, and for all of us at MyXR Inc," said Adrian Gonzalez. "Together, we are building an ecosystem of technology platforms for global and local communities. I look forward to bringing my partners, investments, and foundation into the MyXR community of organizations and corporations working worldwide with MyXR in professional and amateur sports, education, entertainment, healthcare, and more."

In 2021, MyXR Inc introduced the MyXR Foundation Fund, in partnership with Tides Foundation, along with its commitment to underserved and underrepresented communities, and welcoming underrepresented investor groups into the pre-IPO company. 5% of profits from revenue will be directed to the MyXR Foundation Fund – currently led by Sloane Stephens, Michael Tubbs, and Hans Koch – to help underserved communities. MyXR's SaaS platforms include 3rd generation software including MyXR Engage (for gamification/behavior modification) and MyXR T1/TX (augmented reality syndication).

"Adrian is a champion and leader, proven again and again throughout his playing career (and now after)," said Hans Koch, Chairman and CEO of MyXR Inc. "His energy is infectious, and his passion for the community lines up with our core values to create a global company grounded in execution, growth, and community. We are excited to work with Adrian's companies and partners, as well as the Adrian and Betsy Gonzalez Foundation. An athlete and entrepreneur at heart, Adrian gives his 100% dedication to everything he dives into."

About MyXR™ Inc.

Headquartered in San Francisco, MyXR Inc. is an industry leading SaaS software and solutions company building a global augmented reality, AI, and engagement ecosystem to optimize and empower the everyday experience of sports, work, entertainment, and community worldwide. With new SaaS platforms to be released globally, including MyXR Engage 2.0 and MyXR T1/TX, MyXR is inspired by its teams in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Honolulu, New Delhi, and soon, more locations worldwide. For more information on MyXR Inc., visit https://MyXR.com/ .

