Govan Brown Launches New Federal Services Division

OTTAWA, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Govan Brown, one of Canada's Top 40 Contractors, today announced it has launched a new division focused on addressing the construction needs of the public sector and enhancing the value of Canada's national assets. Govan Brown's Federal Services division is led by Melissa Moffitt, vice president, a 20-year veteran in public sector infrastructure, and is supported by a dedicated team of industry specialists in all sectors, disciplines, and building typologies. The division is guided by the organization's commitment to maximizing the investment by Canada and its citizens by promoting accountability, innovation, and community benefits in the building of the nation's public assets.



Responding to the needs outlined in the Government of Canada's 2020 budget and its Horizontal Fixed Asset Review, the division is focused on value generation, modernization efforts, and sustainability regarding real property assets. Dedicated to challenging the status quo, the division has been established to deliver economic and efficient solutions to Canadians that also support broader government objectives such as green building and social procurement.

"We are honoured to have supported both public and private sector clients for the past quarter-century across all six of our offices coast to coast," says Melissa Moffitt. "Govan Brown builds differently, and this specialized division reflects our drive to deliver a new kind of construction experience that is built on thought leadership, innovation, and accountability. We believe in unlocking value not only in public assets but also in the types of partnerships procured when it comes to supporting the real property transformation program."

The division recently was awarded a Request for Standing Offer for Project Services for Office Fit-ups and Light Base Building Work with Public Service and Procurement Canada. The RFSO, starting in 2022 through to 2026, is in support of GCworkplace fit-up standard compliant projects in the National Capital Region. The supply arrangement includes project management and construction services of interior space, base building systems connections, and base building improvements of Crown-owned properties with a total estimated value ranging from $1M to less than $75M.

"We are thrilled to have been awarded this contract, and to have the opportunity to solidify Canada's economic future through its real property portfolio," says Moffitt. "Govan Brown's Federal Service division is citizen-centred and is invested in ensuring Canada has a strategic construction advocate at their service."

About Govan Brown

Govan Brown was founded in 1994 and is one of Canada's national leading construction services firms specializing in a full lifecycle delivery model, from concept to post-construction, and beyond. With a wide variety of construction solutions and services, Govan Brown has become a preferred contractor for some of the world's most innovative companies. The firm is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Kitchener as well as a joint venture office in Montreal. Govan Brown is proudly recognized as a "Platinum Member" of Deloitte's "Canada's Best Managed Companies" and completes approximately $300+ million a year in construction projects across Canada. Govan Brown has been part of the STO Building Group since 2017. www.govanbrown.com

Contact:

Ramneek Dhami

Govan Brown

(647) 821-8535