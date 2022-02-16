iCRYO to Attend CryoCon 2022 as Diamond Sponsor

The fastest-growing cryotherapy company will be at the largest Cryo Conference of the year.
Houston, Texas, United States, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The weekend of March 22-25, 2022 Dallas, TX will be home of CryoCon2022 at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel. This will be the second International Cryotherapy Conference that will bring together owners, manufacturers, industry experts, and more to help elevate and grow a profitable cryotherapy business.
Houston-based and industry leader, iCRYO has secured a spot at the event as a Diamond Sponsor. iCRYO COO and Co-Founder will be a featured speaker at the event.
"It's been over a decade that cryotherapy has hit the United States. Being in this industry myself for 9 years has been such an eye-opening journey. CryoCon is something I wish we had when cryotherapy first hit the states," said iCRYO COO and co-founder Kyle Jones. "It's going to turn into the biggest international cryotherapy conference in the world and we are excited to be a part of its growth to help guide the industry in the right way. I'm thrilled this year to have the iCRYO family not only attending the event but to being a Diamond sponsor. I'm truly honored as well to share the stage as a speaker in some of the panels with the most renowned individuals in the industry."
iCRYO can be found in booths 35-36 at CryoCon 2022. To get more information about the conference visit CryoCon2022.com.
About iCRYO
Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Infusions, and additional wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services in your area. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.
