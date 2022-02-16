George S. Farrell Joins AdCare RI and AdCare Hospital Boards of Directors

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AdCare is pleased to welcome George S. Farrell to its boards of directors for AdCare Rhode Island in North Kingstown and AdCare Hospital in Worcester, MA," announced Fred Trapassi, Regional CEO for the Northeast.
The retired Chief of the Providence Rhode Island Fire Department has served as COO of AAC's Sunrise House Treatment Center in Lafayette, NJ, and in 2021, was named "Man of the Year" by the Rhode Island Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for his outstanding fundraising efforts.
Founder and Chair of the Rhode Island Fire Chiefs Honor Flight Hub, Farrell is also passionate about taking veterans in assisted living facilities and nursing homes on once-in-a-life-time trips to our capitol. He not only raises the funds to pay for the veterans' trip expenses, but also orchestrates trip logistics, and flies veterans to Washington, D.C.
October 30th of 2021 was Farrell's first Honor Flight in two years, due to COVID and his 25th in nine years. Formerly the Chairman of the Rhode Island Fire Safety Code Board of Appeal and Review, he describes himself as "a safety task master who takes gold standard precautions for COVID while in the air, on buses, eating, and visiting memorials such as the Arlington National Cemetery."
Experience matters. AdCare is a pioneer in the field of substance use treatment, providing hospital-based care in Worcester, MA for over 45 years, AdCare/AAC also operate a residential treatment program in North Kingstown, RI, and outpatient/telehealth services throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. AdCare joined American Addiction Centers, a leading, national provider of substance use treatment, in March of 2018.
|Contact:
|Mary Beth Papcsy
|AdCare - Media Relations
|508-799-9000, ext. 4058
|mpapcsy@contactaac.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.