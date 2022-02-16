Universe Finance Announces The Launch of Its IDO

London, UK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universe Finance has confirmed that its IDO shall begin on the 15th of this month and run until the 18th. Universe Finance wants to provide the finest Uniswap V3 active liquidity management platform on Polygon and Ethereum, and its products, features and services are hence all tailored to meet this objective.

Was there a specific reason to pick Uniswap V3?

Universe Finance picked Uniswap V3 due to several factors. By expanding liquidity in a certain range, Uniswap V3 can help increase LP profit several times over when compared to V2. It is also one of the top DEXs right now, with outstanding depth and little slippage, as well as a large transaction volume and market share. However, various challenges must be addressed before significant quantities may be gathered.

These challenges involve the difficulty of precisely anticipating the frequency and time of rebalancing, and also determining the best pricing range. Not only that, gas fees are often known to be really high, and there may be issues with the inability to deal with harsh market circumstances, unpredictability and volatility.

What does Universe Finance actually offer?



Universe Finance is very secure because it employs techniques that prevent flash loan assaults, price oracle manipulation, sandwich attempts, threats to private keys, and excessive contract authority. Universe Finance contains extremely limited parameters and a multi-signature scheme, a real-time risk management system, a private vault, an audit report, and also uses white hackers to discover and fix any gaps in the system.

In addition, Universe Finance employs a backtesting platform, active LP management quantitative methods, all kinds of different vaults, and other tools to give customers an easy to use and practical experience. The Universe Finance team claims that its customers will receive good returns on investments, a consistent source of income, minimal expenses, risk grading, and a simple way to generate revenue for themselves.

Universe Finance is the active liquidity management platform of Uniswap V3 that is built on risk ranking and quantitative techniques. Its goal is to maximize Uniswap V3 returns and Uniswap liquidity revenue for consumers.

As a result, its ultimate objective is to deliver a one-of-a-kind yield platform with the highest and most consistent real rate of return. It has already formed alliances with Polygon, Instadapp, Olympus, DODO, 4sv.io, Poolz, Biconomy, and others. Universe Finance will eventually support additional chains, release the leverage vault before the end of the month, manage $1 billion in Uniswap V3 liquidity by 2022, and provide a private vault for DAO treasury administration. There are also plans to launch an airdrop in the near future for early adopters.

