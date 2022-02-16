World Insurance Associates Acquires Ciardiello Insurance Agency

Tinton Falls, NJ, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("WIA"), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Ciardiello Insurance Agency ("CIA") of Hamden, CT on December 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Since 1996, CIA has served the insurance needs of New Haven, Middlesex, Hartford, and Fairfield counties, as well as all of Connecticut. They offer personal insurance—vehicle, property, health and life-- and business insurance solutions.
"We are happy to join World Insurance, " says Peter Ciardiello, Principal, CIA. "As members of the communities we service, we will continue our commitment to being our clients' advocate in times of need." Richard Ciardiello, Principal, CIA, adds, "As part of World, we will also continue to help our clients find the perfect combination of coverage and price to fit their unique needs."
"It's great to welcome CIA to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. "I am confident CIA will continue to be successful, and we will further increase our presence in the Connecticut market."
Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Fortrust Diligence advised WIA on the transaction. Andros, Floyd & Miller provided legal counsel to CIA. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.
About World Insurance Associates LLC
World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 141 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 161 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance's Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance's 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal's Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal's Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.
Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 Ext. 736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development World Insurance Associates LLC 732-712-2230 x186 bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.