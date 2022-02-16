SpotOn Named a Preferred Technology Partner of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotOn, a leading software and payments provider, has been recognized as a preferred technology partner by the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA). SpotOn will provide MRLA members with critical insights into the latest advances to help Michigan restaurants, event venues, and more grow their businesses.

Trusted by thousands of restaurants and venues across the United States, SpotOn offers the tools and resources operators need to create exceptional guest experiences. With SpotOn, operators have access to robust software and hardware they need to streamline operations and grow their business, including:

In addition, SpotOn offers technology that enables operators to take payments anywhere, reach more customers with digital solutions, and grow revenue while reducing costs.

"Whether it's navigating ever-changing regulatory compliance, increasing your revenue, or maximizing the efficiency of your operation, SpotOn is here to empower MRLA members," said Ben Pryor, Head of Innovation at SpotOn. "With the right technology in place, owners and operators can better satisfy customer demand, enhance customer and employee experience, plus position their enterprise to maximize its revenue potential."

This partnership with SpotOn will allow MRLA members to stay up to date on the payments, software, and point-of-sale solutions they need to unlock the potential of their business. As a result, business owners of all sizes can use the industry-best POS solution to streamline operations, cut labor costs, and create new revenue streams.

"The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association works tirelessly to help our members reduce operating costs and improve their bottom line with practical, relevant business solutions. Our partnership with SpotOn will help us continue that mission," said Justin Winslow, President and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association. "SpotOn's technology is indispensable and will be a one-stop resource for our members. We are thrilled to begin this partnership, and I have no doubt it will empower our members to stay ahead of changing consumer demand and industry challenges."

SpotOn has worked alongside businesses of all sizes throughout the pandemic, helping businesses stay open and profitable. SpotOn technology has powered businesses across the nation to maximize throughput, boost efficiency, get real-time data and improve the guest experience across multiple locations with a cloud-based POS system that's fast and easy to use. In addition, the company has continued to evolve technology throughout the pandemic to provide companies the tools they need to continue to operate and cater to changing consumer demands, including commerce solutions and low-cost private lending through SpotOn Capital.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payments companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for small, midsize, and enterprise businesses in the restaurant, retail, sports, education, and entertainment space. Known for its rapid innovation and industry-leading customer service, SpotOn offers integrated solutions including marketing and loyalty, website development, ecommerce, reservations and waitlisting, mobile ordering, digital payments, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions. SpotOn has 1,600 employees and maintains offices around the world, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Mexico City, Detroit, Atlanta, Denver, and Krakow. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

