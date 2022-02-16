CGS Named to the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100®

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of outsourcing services, business applications and enterprise learning, was named to the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®), the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support. This is the sixth time that CGS has received the recognition.



The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 (GO100) recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers. The list is based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"The last two years have emerged as the most challenging in recent history, with the entire world struggling to overcome the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every organization in every industry has felt the impact," said IAOP's CEO, Debi Hamill. "That's why we are especially proud of the providers and advisors named in the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100®, who have demonstrated top quality and performance excellence during unprecedented times. Congratulations to CGS on being included among the very best in the world."

"We are thrilled to be recognized again this year among the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 world's best service providers," said Steve Petruk, President of Global Outsourcing division, CGS. "As companies continue to struggle with labor and skills shortages, as well as the shifts in the delivery environment, we've focused on leveraging immersive technology to complement our resources and mitigate risk. We are proud of our worldwide team who showed agility in meeting the needs of our global clients, ensuring continued operations to serve their end-user customers. By enhancing our services with emerging technology, including automation, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality, we were able to ramp up quickly and assist and guide customers remotely. This IAOP recognition confirms our commitment to bringing best-in-class services to our valued customers."

The CGS Difference: Global Reach, Local Expertise

With optimized call center resources to serve global clients, CGS offers a unique hybrid approach through automation and live agents in its contact centers located in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Its AI-enriched chatbot and RPA technologies complement the customer support services provided by thousands of multilingual call center agents. CGS supports many of the world's industry-leading global brands from retail, hospitality, healthcare, technology, and telecom. CGS's innovative, scalable, and flexible business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions include technical and customer support, telesales, channel enablement and back-office support.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @OutsourcingCGS and on LinkedIn.

