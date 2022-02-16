Rainfactory Recognized in Top 3% of 2022 Google Premier Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco-based digital agency Rainfactory has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program. Rainfactory's team of experts provides strategy development, design, and advertising services for eCommerce brands and enterprise SaaS. Explore the full range of offerings on their website.

Rainfactory is honored to be part of the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. The partnership has enabled them to reach new heights and deliver even more stellar results in 2022. The team is thrilled about this honor and is poised now more than ever to top their goals and crush their clients' targets in 2022 and beyond.

Top Performer Across Clients & Industry

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

Davang Shah, Senior Director of Google Ads Marketing, celebrates the recipients of this prestigious designation, "Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online."

The Future Of Online Advertising

Online advertising is ever-changing and this is correlated to how consumer behavior shifts. Robert Gavrilovic, Director of Online Advertising at Rainfactory, shared that "Rainfactory has emerged as a true industry leader in the early stage product launch, product growth, eCommerce, and crowdfunding space - with big thanks to Google Ads' incredible support and ever-improving products that allow clients and agencies to reach their goals."

"The team and I have enjoyed Google Ads' Skillshop training and resources to stay on top of industry insights, trends, and most importantly to get results for our clients. With what we've seen Google Ads bring to the table recently and what's to come, 2022 should be really exciting!" he added.

Rainfactory has proven success in growing 8-figure brands. Their team of experts can help improve your online conversion rate by 150% and increase your ROAS on Facebook and Google by up to 22x more.

What's Next For Rainfactory

Kaitlyn Witman, Co-Founder and COO at Rainfactory, shared that "We look forward to helping more eCommerce businesses scale to multiple seven figures per month in revenue. 2021 was a banner year for our eCommerce clients. And 2022 looks to be shaping up much in the same way. With each project, we learn something new. Google plays an instrumental role in our strategies to optimize ad spend."

Rainfactory was involved in the successful launches of Reevo, Philips PicoPix Max, Biktrix, KEY Coffee Grinder, CLMBR, Olive Pro, Omnilux, and many more innovative products.

Media Contact

Joie De Luzuriaga

Rainfactory Inc.

T: +1 (470) 518-4122

E: joie@rainfactory.com

Rainfactory









