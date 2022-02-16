New Legal Services Provider Veralocity Brings Speed to Truth

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veralocity, a programmatic professional services company supporting corporate legal departments and law firms, announces its launch today. Veralocity delivers legal intelligence at the earliest juncture through purpose-built eDiscovery solutions proven to reduce risk and achieve measurable cost avoidance and spend reduction.
Derived from the roots vera, meaning "truth," and velocity, meaning "speed," Veralocity's name is its mission: to bring speed to truth. Veralocity works as a flexible resource and an extension of client legal teams, leveraging the talent of its experienced consultants and trusted partners, including sister company Veristar. Together they deliver customized, holistic discovery services including forensic data collection, processing and hosting, managed review and a range of managed services. For its clients, Veralocity's programmatic approach means rapid evidence acquisition and evaluation for increased speed to case strategy. It means better predictability of outcomes and mitigation of risk. And it means reduction of total project and portfolio spend.
"Legal teams are under constant pressure to find new ways of reducing both risk and total spend, and our purpose is to help them achieve those goals," says Veralocity CEO Dan Panitz. "I am honored to be collaborating with our team's industry experts to focus on solving the critical issues facing our clients today, delivering customized solutions that promote risk reduction to free cash flow, more efficiently focus resources, measurably avoid costs and effectively lower total project and portfolio spend."
Prominent Veralocity investor and former Kirkland & Ellis senior antitrust litigation counsel Tefft Smith adds, "We are thrilled to have Dan leading the Veralocity team. His nearly 30 years of legal practice, technology expertise, thought leadership and programmatic excellence are the perfect driver of this pronounced need for customized process workflow to deliver measurable results for clients worldwide."
About Veralocity
Veralocity offers programmatic professional services to global legal departments in both corporations and law firms. Working as a flexible people, process and technology extension of their teams, Veralocity brings speed to truth, delivering legal intelligence at the earliest possible juncture to help clients save time, reduce risk and improve matter strategy for better outcomes. To learn more visit www.veralocity.tech.
Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Marketing for Veralocity
vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com
651-552-7753
