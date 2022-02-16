Amplity Health's Remote Engagement Center Recognized by J.D. Power for the Third Consecutive Year

LANGHORNE, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplity Health's (Amplity) Remote Engagement Center has once again been recognized by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" as an Outsourcer for Pharmaceutical Phone Support.
Amplity Health, a leading global medical and commercial partner to biopharmaceutical companies, has been providing remote engagement for decades, responding to patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers (HCPs) on behalf of their pharmaceutical clients.
"Amplity's inbound patient support call volume increased to unprecedented levels throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," explains Christina DiBiase, Amplity's Head of Commercial Solutions. "Our Patient Support representatives had a significant impact because of their genuine passion and commitment to delivering value for patients, HCPs, and caregivers. J.D. Power recognition amidst the pandemic is particularly illustrative of our dedication to providing a truly outstanding customer service experience."
Amplity's Remote Engagement Center is designed to provide multiple channels of personalized assistance, including phone, chat, SMS, e-mail, virtual video, and co-browsing for patients and HCPs. This multichannel approach enables prompt access to critical information, including DTC campaign enrollment, case management, adherence and patient support programs, insurance benefits, copay card activation, and reimbursement management.
J.D. Power 2021 Certified Customer Service Program recognition is based on successfully completing an evaluation and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/ccc.
About Amplity Health
The true partner of global healthcare companies, Amplity Health continually challenges the boundaries of medical and commercial strategies to accelerate the approval and launch of new drugs to improve the lives of patients. We are proud of our inclusive culture and our EPIIC values. Amplity has the expertise, global infrastructure, and data-driven insights to help clients overcome their medical and commercial challenges.
Amplity's wide-ranging capabilities include clinical and medical outsourced teams; clinical and medical capability development; companion diagnostic and precision medicine solutions; medical communications; expert engagement; remote and field solutions for patients, payers, and physicians; and strategic and access consulting. Amplity's one-of-a-kind Insights database offers clients a detailed view into patient-provider interactions and provider treatment rationale not found through any other provider.
For more information, visit amplity.com. Connect with Amplity on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Amplity Health is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners.
