Offshore Support Vessels (OSV) Market to Reach USD 23.60 Billion by 2028; Swiftly Increasing Energy Demand to Fuel Market Growth: Reports Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Offshore Support Vessels Market size is anticipated to reach USD 23.60 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The worldwide increasing energy demand, exploration and production activities, and discoveries in offshore hydrocarbon assets are expected to boost the market's growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled, "Offshore Support Vessels Market, 2021-2028". The market size stood at USD 13.78 billion in 2020.

The governments of several economies are introducing policies to boost low-carbon power generation technology deployment. Many nations have ambitious clean energy installations to control carbon emissions. The increasing measures for sustainable energy installations are likely to augment the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact-

The unexpected emergence of the coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the market. The disruptions in the global supply chain networks and the global trade ban have affected the market's growth. The investments have reduced significantly during the pandemic, which has aggravated the situation. Nonetheless, vaccines are available across the globe, and the market is expected to recover soon.

Segmentation-

On the basis of vessel type, the market is categorized into crew vessel, platform supply vessels (PSV), anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS), and others. On the basis of water depth, the market is segmented into deepwater, ultra-deepwater, and shallow water. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into research & surveying, patrolling, offshore wind, oil & gas, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

Highlights the key emerging trends for the market.

Illustrates the latest technological advancements in the market.

Provides valuable insights into the regulatory scenarios of the market.

Highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights the regional analysis across five major geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers & Restraints-

Worldwide Increasing Energy Demand to Foster Market Growth

The worldwide increasing energy demand due to the increasing population is anticipated to foster market growth. The U.N. World Population Prospects estimates that the global population would reach approximately 9.8 billion by 2050. The growing investments in deploying renewable and non-renewable energy sources to meet the swiftly increasing energy demand are anticipated to bolster the global offshore support vessels market growth. Moreover, the growing investments in offshore wind farm construction to tackle the augmenting energy demand are expected to amplify the market's growth in the coming years.

Several global and regional organizations have introduced policies to boost low-carbon power generation technologies. Moreover, many nations have ambitious clean energy installations to control carbon emissions. The increasing measures for sustainable energy installations are likely to augment the growth of the market.

Lastly, the increasing exploration and production activities and discoveries in offshore hydrocarbon assets are expected to boost the market's growth.

However, high capital costs and fluctuations in global crude oil prices are expected to hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Hold Dominance Due to Advantageous Clean Energy Outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold dominance in the global offshore support vessels market share. The surging hydrocarbon activities and the advantageous clean energy outlook are anticipated to bolster the market growth. India, China, Japan, Australia, and other Southeast Asian countries are expected to be the key operating countries in the region.

Europe is expected to witness substantial growth due to the implementation of several clean energy initiatives and hydrocarbon reserves. The close national borders are likely to complement market growth.

North America is likely to gain considerable growth in the global market. The growing production from conventional and unconventional reservoirs is anticipated to be the key growth factor for the market. The rising investments to explore new high-volume reserves by various oil and gas companies are expected to stimulate the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Adopt Organic & Inorganic Developments to Accumulate Growth

The key players focus on launching new structures and designs of vessels to upscale their fleet integration across a new application range. They emphasize the fortification of vessel offerings to cater to specific global demands and endure harsh weather conditions. The key players emphasize inorganic and organic developments to strengthen their market positions. For instance, Wintermar received a contract from a multinational oil & gas company in July 2021. The five-year contract worth USD 22 million is aimed at two offshore support vessels of the company.

Industry Developments-

July 2021: Seim Offshore received a contract from Seaway 7 for its subsea construction vessels. The 300-day contract is scheduled to commence during the fourth quarter of 2021. According to the company, it is the longest contract they have signed for their subsea construction vessels since 2018.

